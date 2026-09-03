CJ Carr, Arch Manning top wide-open 2026 Heisman Trophy race

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr and Texas quarterback Arch Manning are the early favourites for the 2026 Heisman Trophy. The rest of the board says the race is still open.

Carr is 7-1 at DraftKings. Manning is 15-2. That is a small gap, not a runaway lead. Notably, Carr’s price is the longest for any preseason Heisman favourite in the last 20 seasons. Books like both quarterbacks. They do not see a clear winner yet.

A crowded field behind the two names Six other players are 15-1 or shorter. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah are both 11-1. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is 12-1. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is 13-1. Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover is 15-1.

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith is the only non-quarterback in that group, at 14-1. That is the second-shortest opening price for a non-quarterback since 2013. The only shorter one belonged to Smith himself last year.

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The list tells the story. A quarterback is still the safest Heisman bet. One big September from Smith, or one quiet month from Carr or Manning, can change the order.

What each favourite needs this fall CJ Carr’s path is about control. Notre Dame has a 12-game schedule that books see as a route to an undefeated regular season. The Irish win total is 11.5. Oddsmakers expect Notre Dame to be a large favourite in almost every game except one: a November 7 home date with Miami. Early lines have the Irish favoured by about a touchdown. Stay efficient, keep winning, and Carr stays on every ballot.

Arch Manning needs a reset. He opened last season as the favorite, then struggled early in his first year as Texas’ full-time starter. No Manning has won the Heisman. His first national test is September 12, when Texas hosts Ohio State in primetime. The Longhorns are 1.5-point favourites in early lines. A strong night there would change last year’s story in one game.

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Smith is the player who can break the quarterback hold if the passers do not pull away. Receivers rarely win this award. His price shows books will still listen if the production is loud enough.