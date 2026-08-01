CJ Gardner-Johnson injury update: Buffalo Bills safety carted off with right leg issue at 2026 training camp

The Buffalo Bills opened their 2026 training camp with high hopes for a stronger secondary. Those plans took an early hit on Saturday when newly signed safety CJ Gardner-Johnson left the field in a cart.

Gardner-Johnson, who joined the team this offseason, suffered what appeared to be a lower right leg injury during Day 3 of practice in Pittsford, New York. The 28-year-old limped off the field and could not put much weight on his right foot. Trainers quickly met him and guided him into the medical tent. He was later taken to the locker room on a cart with a towel draped over his head.

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What happened on the practice field The injury occurred during team drills. CJ Gardner-Johnson was unable to continue and was immediately replaced by veteran free agent acquisition Geno Stone. Reports from the scene described the issue as involving the right foot or lower leg. No official diagnosis has been released by the Bills at this time.

Players and coaches often treat early camp injuries with caution. Soft tissue issues or foot problems can linger if not managed carefully, especially for a defensive back who relies on quick cuts and lateral movement. Gardner-Johnson had been expected to compete for a starting role or heavy rotational snaps after signing with the Buffalo Bills.

Impact on the Buffalo Bills secondary The timing is far from ideal. The Buffalo Bills have invested in their defensive backfield to shore up a unit that faced questions last season. CJ Gardner-Johnson’s experience and physical style were seen as a boost. Losing him even for a short stretch would force the coaching staff to adjust depth charts and practice rotations.

Geno Stone stepped in right away and will likely see more reps while Gardner-Johnson is evaluated. Other safeties on the roster will also get extra opportunities in the coming days. Head coach Sean McDermott and the medical staff typically take a measured approach with lower-body injuries early in camp.

Looking ahead for CJ Gardner-Johnson and the team At this stage, the severity remains unclear. Some players walk away from similar scares with only minor soreness, while others miss multiple weeks. CJ Gardner-Johnson has shown toughness throughout his career, but the fact that he needed a cart and could not bear weight raises legitimate concern.