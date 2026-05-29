Claude Lemieux, four-time Stanley Cup champion, passes away at 60

Claude Lemieux, the hard-nosed right winger who thrilled fans with four Stanley Cup victories across three different teams, has passed away at the age of 60. The Montreal Canadiens confirmed the news on Thursday, just days after Lemieux served as the Bell Centre torchbearer during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final.

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The Buckingham, Quebec native enjoyed a remarkable 21-year NHL career filled with big-moment heroics and fiery intensity. He captured the Stanley Cup with the Canadiens in 1986, the New Jersey Devils in 1995, the Colorado Avalanche in 1996, and again with the Devils in 2000.

NHL Commissioner and Canadiens owner share heartfelt tributes The hockey world reacted quickly with deep sadness. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement highlighting Lemieux’s legendary playoff pedigree.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the greatest big-game Players in hockey history," Bettman said. “Lemieux forged his postseason reputation and won the Cup for the first time as a rookie in 1986, when he scored 10 goals in the Playoffs for the Montreal Canadiens. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as Playoffs MVP in 1995, scoring 13 goals in 20 postseason games with the New Jersey Devils. He also was an integral part of Cup-winning teams in Colorado, in 1996, and back with New Jersey in 2000."

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Bettman added that Lemieux’s teams reached the playoffs in 15 straight seasons, his 234 postseason games rank sixth all-time, and his 80 career playoff goals sit ninth on the NHL list. In recent years, Lemieux worked as a player agent representing top stars across the league.

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Canadiens owner Geoff Molson also expressed sorrow on behalf of the organization. “Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community," Molson said. "I wish to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Claude’s family and loved ones. A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors. He embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player. Today we mourn the untimely passing of one of our champions. Our thoughts are with his family on this difficult day.”

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From rookie sensation to playoff king Selected 26th overall by Montreal in the 1983 NHL Draft, Claude Lemieux made an immediate impact. As a rookie in 1986, he tallied 10 goals and six assists in 20 playoff games, helping the Canadiens claim their 23rd Stanley Cup. Two of those goals came in overtime.

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After being traded to New Jersey in 1990, Lemieux rediscovered his scoring touch and led the Devils to their first-ever title in 1995, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. He later helped the Avalanche secure their first championship in 1996, becoming the 10th player to win consecutive Cups with different teams.

Known as both a clutch performer and a polarizing agitator, Lemieux finished his NHL career with 786 points (379 goals, 407 assists) in 1,215 regular-season games. He added 158 playoff points, including 19 game-winners.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.