Clay Travis ups $10 million offer for WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces to play high school boys basketball team

OutKick founder Clay Travis has raised the stakes in an ongoing debate over biological differences in sports. On Monday, he increased his long-standing challenge to the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, offering $10 million if they can defeat a boys high school state title team of his choosing.

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The proposal comes amid heated discussions in the WNBA following comments from Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. She has publicly stated that women’s sports should remain for women and not include biological males. Her remarks drew strong criticism from several coaches and players across the league. Some teams and social media accounts highlighted opposing views, while Cunningham has faced boos and physical play on the court as a visiting player.

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Details of Clay Travis’ $10 million challenge Clay Travis posted the updated offer clearly on X. “Important announcement: I am upping my offer, $10 million dollars for a head-to-head basketball game between the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces and a boy's high school state title team of my choice,” he wrote. “If the Aces beat my team, I will give them $10 million.”

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He later clarified that if the high school boys win, they would receive the $10 million to share among their team members. The game would air on pay-per-view, with all profits going to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to provide mortgage-free homes for families of fallen soldiers, police, and first responders. Travis called it the most money ever paid for a single basketball game and described it as a modern battle of the sexes.

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The $10 million figure represents a significant sum for the Aces. Estimates put the team’s annual revenue near $33 million to $34 million based on recent Forbes and industry figures. Accepting and winning the challenge would deliver a major one-time boost.

Background on the women’s sports debate The offer ties directly into statements made by Fever head coach Stephanie White. When asked about males competing in women’s sports, White said, “I don’t know that I would say I’m educated enough from a scientific standpoint. I don’t ever believe that exclusion is the answer. I just don’t. I do think that when we think about various levels of sport, various governing bodies of sport, and things that go into that, like I said, I’m not educated enough at the different levels. I know growing up I played with the boys all the time.”

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Clay Travis has previously made similar challenges, including a $1 million offer years earlier. He argues the matchup would test claims that no meaningful physical differences exist between male and female athletes at high levels. High school boys state championship teams often feature players with college potential, size, speed, and strength advantages that become more pronounced after puberty.

No response yet from the Aces or WNBA As of Tuesday, the Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA, and league officials have not publicly responded to the latest offer. Travis noted that high school teams around the country have already expressed interest in taking part. He has said the silence itself speaks volumes about confidence in the outcome.

The challenge continues to generate strong online discussion. Supporters of Travis see it as a straightforward way to address biological realities in sports. Critics view it as an attempt to undermine the WNBA. Either way, the $10 million figure and charity component have kept the story in the spotlight.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.