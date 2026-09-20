Clemson fans boo Dabo Swinney as Tigers trail UNC 17-15 after first-half slump

Death Valley turned on Clemson before the first quarter was finished. The Tigers opened their ACC schedule against Bill Belichick’s North Carolina with a three-and-out, Memorial Stadium answered with boos, and a 17-3 hole soon followed. Clemson later cut it to 17-15. However, the afternoon still belonged to the unrest in the stands, and then to a lightning delay with about nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

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Clemson came in 1-1 after a 51-10 loss at LSU and a 22-7 home win over Georgia Southern. UNC arrived 2-0. A year ago the Tigers beat these Tar Heels 38-10 in Chapel Hill. UNC had not beaten Clemson since 2010 and had not won at Memorial Stadium since 2001. Saturday did not look like that history for a long stretch.

First-half collapse brings the boos Freshman Tait Reynolds made his first career start. The opening series went nowhere. UNC scored on its first two possessions, Demon June from 3 yards, then Billy Edwards Jr. to Benjamin Hall for 15 yards. Aeron Burrell added a 33-yard field goal. Clemson’s first points were a 49-yard Nolan Hauser kick. At one stage the Tigers had 35 yards and three first downs. The crowd let the offense hear it leaving the field. Some fans headed for the exits with more than seven minutes still left in the second quarter.

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Clemson finally moved late in the half, driving 88 yards on 18 plays to the UNC 2. Reynolds threw it away while scrambling. Swinney kicked a 21-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth down. Hauser made it. The jeers got louder. Halftime: UNC 17, Clemson 6. Swinney is 19-36 when trailing at the break.

Reynolds touchdown, failed two-point try The third quarter was better. After Vic Burley recovered a UNC fumble, Clemson again settled for a short Hauser kick, 22 yards, and more boos, making it 17-9. Reynolds then sold a fake screen and hit tight end Christian Bentancur for a 27-yard touchdown. Replay upheld the score. The two-point try, a backward swing to Bryant Wesco Jr and a throw toward TJ Moore, failed. UNC led 17-15 with 4:21 left in the third.

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Play later stopped with about nine minutes remaining in the fourth because of lightning. The score was still 17-15.

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Why the heat is louder this time The first-half reaction was not only about one conservative kick. It followed the worst loss of the Swinney era at LSU and a 7-6 season in 2025. The two-time national champion remains on a 10-year, $115 million contract signed in 2022 and running through 2031. If Clemson fired him without cause on or before December 31, 2026, the buyout would be $57 million, according to his contract. He has no duty to mitigate, so another job would not automatically reduce that figure. Supplemental compensation from 2026 starts at $7.695 million a year, plus $3.5 million in annual royalties.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.