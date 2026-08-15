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Cleveland Cavaliers trading Dennis Schroder to Charlotte Hornets for Tre Mann in cap-clearing deal

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Schroder-for-Mann swap is one piece of a broader plan that still includes serious conversations with Harden and potential additions on the wing.

Aachal Maniyar
Published15 Aug 2026, 01:50 AM IST
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Dennis Schroder in action
Dennis Schroder in action(Getty Images via AFP)
AI Quick Read

In a transaction aimed at creating salary-cap room and roster flexibility, the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to send veteran point guard Dennis Schroder and cash considerations to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for guard Tre Mann, according to ESPN.

Background on the trade

Dennis Schroder will arrive in Charlotte as a proven point guard with more than a decade of NBA experience. He shares past ties with Hornets president Jeff Peterson and head coach Charles Lee from his early years in Atlanta. Those connections helped smooth talks that stretched over the past couple of months.

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Representatives from the Hornets, the Cavaliers, and Schroder’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports worked through the details. The deal gives Cleveland extra flexibility to chase additional roster upgrades and keep its tax bill well clear of the second apron.

What it means for Cleveland’s plans

The Cavaliers continue talks with James Harden and his representatives about a new two- or three-year contract that would bring the star guard back to Cleveland. Harden’s midseason arrival last year helped push the team to the Eastern Conference finals, and the front office views a longer commitment as a priority.

At the same time, Cleveland is exploring options at the forward spots. Restricted free agent Peyton Watson and unrestricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga remain on the radar. Moving Schroder’s salary creates the financial space needed to pursue those players without pushing the franchise into higher tax territory.

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Also Read | Jonathan Kuminga demands trade from Golden State Warriors ahead of NBA deadline

Player production and career notes

Dennis Schroder appeared in 70 games last season, splitting time between Sacramento and Cleveland. He averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per night. The 14-year veteran will suit up for his 12th different NBA team next season, bringing steady ball-handling and leadership to a young Charlotte roster.

Tre Mann, on the other hand, played 53 games for the Hornets a year ago, posting 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 12.6 minutes per contest. The deal gives him a fresh start in a Cleveland backcourt that already features several experienced guards.

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Looking ahead

Both teams gain something they wanted. Charlotte adds a reliable veteran who knows the coaching staff and can stabilize the point-guard rotation. Cleveland sheds salary, stays under the second apron, and keeps its options open as free agency and the trade market continue to unfold.

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As the offseason progresses, Cleveland’s front office will keep looking for ways to stay competitive without sacrificing long-term flexibility. The latest deal shows they are willing to move established players when the numbers and roster needs align.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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