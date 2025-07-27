CM Punk, Rhea Ripley reveal chaos behind the scenes in Netflix's WWE: Unreal docuseries

What really happens before a WWE superstar steps into the ring? The new Netflix docuseries, WWE: Unreal, pulls back the curtain on the wild world of professional wrestling, featuring never-before-seen moments, creative chaos, and emotional truths from stars like CM Punk and Rhea Ripley. The show will premiere on July 29.

Narrated by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, the five-episode series explores the creative pipeline that powers Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, from WWE headquarters in Connecticut to the global stage.

CM Punk and Rhea Ripley on WWE storylines CM Punk, who returned to WWE in 2023 after nearly a decade away, told E Online that the show will reveal how a single idea can snowball into a headline-grabbing story. He told the publication that fans will learn the seed of an idea and the genesis of how it all “goes from headquarters to on the road”.

Rhea Ripley added that fans will witness how storylines take shape in closed-door meetings and how creative direction often shifts mid-show due to injuries, audience reactions, or last-minute changes. “Things can change on the fly. They happen all the time,” said Ripley.

Live TV, real injuries, and constant adaptation Ripley, who vacated her Women’s World Championship in April 2024 due to a shoulder injury, knows firsthand how unpredictable wrestling can be. She said, “You are always stressed going out there. Things do go wrong.”

CM Punk, echoing the sentiment, explained that his preparation routine changes depending on whether he is wrestling. He said that if he is wrestling, he will not deadlift the morning of a match.

Despite their larger-than-life personas, even the top stars feel nervous before going live, stated another report in Netflix’s . Ripley was quoted saying that it is a normal, human thing. She said she listens to music to channel her fierce alter ego, The Eradicator. “Also, Triple H might give me a pep talk before I go out, that always helps,” she added.

Behind the curtain with John Cena, CM Punk, and creative what-ifs The show also spotlights heartfelt farewells, like John Cena getting ready to retire after over 20 years in WWE. Punk says he partly regrets leaving when he did, but it feels better to be back and work with Cena one last time.

Punk, according to Tudum, also talked about a storyline that got canned but still gets him thinking; he was once in the running to play Vince McMahon’s son from an affair. Punk says he does not want that to be reality, but he wonders how it would have played out.

WWE: Unreal is just one of many sports documentaries on Netflix that give you a look behind the scenes, like Quarterback and Starting 5. Whether you have been watching WWE for years or are just starting out, Unreal is supposed to show you the actual drama behind all the staged craziness.

FAQs Who is Rhea Ripley in a relationship with? Rhea Ripley is married to fellow WWE superstar Buddy Matthews (formerly Buddy Murphy).

What does CM Punk’s ‘31’ tattoo mean? CM Punk’s “31” tattoo refers to his younger sister's soccer jersey number.