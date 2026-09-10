Coco Gauff survives Mirra Andreeva scare to reach US Open 2026 semifinals

Coco Gauff is back in the US Open semifinals for the first time since she won the title in 2023. The fourth seed saved two match points in a wild second-set tie-break, then pulled away from French Open champion Mirra Andreeva 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday. The match lasted 2 hours, 19 minutes.

Gauff, 22, had never lost to the 19-year-old Russian. This was the closest Andreeva has come. The American will now meet Elena Rybakina in the last four after the new world No. 1 beat Qinwen Zheng earlier in the day.

Mirra Andreeva races through the first set Mirra Andreeva played like a player who had just won Roland Garros. She took the opener 6-2 in 26 minutes, pinning Gauff on the forehand and forcing 13 errors in the set. It was the first time Gauff had dropped a set all fortnight.

The home crowd went quiet. Gauff’s serve, cleaned up through Cincinnati, leaked double faults again. Andreeva kept the rallies short and the scoreboard moving.

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Coco Gauff saves two match points in the tie-break The second set was a different fight. Coco Gauff broke first and led 4-2. Andreeva clawed back to 5-5. The Russian then had a break point from point-blank range and dumped the forehand into the net. Gauff held for 6-5.

The tie-break became the match. Gauff won a 39-shot rally, the longest point of the afternoon, with a drop shot to lead 5-3. Andreeva won the next three points and stood on match point after a backhand pass with Gauff at the net. Gauff saved it. Andreeva earned a second match point on her own serve at 7-6 and missed. Gauff took the next two points and closed it 9-7, roaring as Ashe found its voice.

Home favourite pulls away in the decider Mirra Andreeva’s frustration showed. She threw her racket after Coco Gauff broke first in the third. The American led 2-1 and never looked back, converting the momentum from those saved match points into a 6-2 close. The head-to-head is now 6-0 to Gauff.

Andreeva’s first US Open quarterfinal ends there. The Siberian still leaves New York as a Grand Slam champion with a deeper hard-court run than she has managed here before.

Also Read | Elena Rybakina becomes World No. 1 after beating Qinwen Zheng at US Open 2026