College Football’s Irish ‘Farmageddon’ Is All About Growth

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Dublin, Ireland, is hosting “Farmageddon,” the annual football clash between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas State Wildcats. Before Saturday, the rivalry, played without interruption since 1917, had never left the Midwest. How could it? Farmageddon, like other great college rivalries, is as much about regional identity and pride as it is about football. Outside of the Midwest, who could hope to match the atmosphere — or the wintry weather — of a farm state showdown?

The answer to that question used to be obvious: Nobody! But the changing economics of college football have changed that. The sport’s focal point is shifting away from the communities that fostered it toward national and even international audiences. Along the way, tradition — the essence of college football culture — is giving way to revenue optimization and audience growth strategies.

Farm O’Geddon, as some are calling it, is emblematic of the change, and it’s a reality that fans will need to get used to.

But given college football’s strong local appeal, the change could be hard for some to accept. According to a 2023 survey, 55% percent of fans reside in the state of their favorite team, compared to 45% of pro sports fans. Credit, in part, belongs to accessible land-grant universities in the South and Midwest, home to many of the best and most popular college football programs. Pride, and perhaps a degree from a flagship institution that represents a state or region, also often translates into generational loyalty to a team.

When all of those fans show up — and eight college football stadiums seat more than 100,000 people — so do the local traditions. The rituals might be simple and obvious, such as wearing team apparel and organizing massive tailgates. Or they can be quirky, such as when Kansas State fans start dancing to the Wabash Cannonball (trust me on this). And, in some cases, they can rise to the level of pageantry; thedistinctive ways that fanbases welcome teams as they enter the stadium come to mind. Rivalry games, especially those with a long history, intensify the homegrown character of the event.Those rituals have turned college football into one of America’s most popular and lucrative entertainment spectacles, bringing windfalls to schools, media companies and coaches. This year, thanks to a multi-billion-dollar legal settlement, the athletes are finally getting a piece of the pie, too. But meeting that obligation — up to $20.5 million per school — isn’t easy for even the biggest institution. At Iowa State, for example, athlete pay is a key factor in the school’s $147 million funding gap.

Some schools, including Iowa, are raising ticket prices as a solution. Others are imposing new or boosted student fees. And some schools are accepting invitations to play games at neutral sites, as we’re seeing in Ireland this weekend.

The concept isn’t a new one. Neutral site games — including international matchups — have been a part of college football since its earliest days. But in recent years, as financial demands on athletic departments have increased, so too has the willingness to leave fans and tradition behind.

The money can be very good, especially for marquee schools and rivalries. For example, the University of Florida and the University of Georgia opted not to play the 2026 and 2027 editions of their legendary series on campus. Instead, the game — known as “The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” — will be played in Atlanta (in a domed stadium, no less) and Tampa. In Atlanta, both teams are guaranteed a $7.5 million payday.

Florida coach Billy Napier, when asked about the neutral sites, took the long view: “So, money makes the world go round.”

Saturday’s game between the Cyclones and Wildcats is sponsored by Aer Lingus, the Irish national airline. Kansas, the designated home team, will receive $2.25 million, along with expenses and a share of merchandise revenue. Iowa, the visiting team, will receive expenses and a share of merchandise revenue. That’s still a financial win because schools typically cover travel, lodging and meals for their road games.

The benefits, in theory, go well beyond the bottom line. Both schools see the Dublin trip as an opportunity to expand their brands overseas and gain fans and revenue opportunities.Other teams are also looking to grow abroad. Texas Christian University will take on Bill Belichick’s University of North Carolina in Dublin next year. And the 2024 national champion University of Michigan recently announced that it will likely open its 2026 season in Germany.

Meanwhile, the Big 12 conference, home to both Kansas State and Iowa State, has an international expansion strategy focused on all of its teams. More games abroad are in the conference’s future.

It seems unlikely that local fans and communities — central to the success of college football — will abandon their teams over the occasional overseas game (though it’s not hard to find online frustration at Farm O’Geddon). Television can fill the gap. But as teams commit themselves long-term to faraway markets, balancing local fanbases and traditions with the financial reality of modern college sports will only become harder. If college football leans too far into the money, it risks fumbling what made it unique in the first place.

