College GameDay relocates indoors at LSU after lightning delay before Clemson opener

Lightning near LSU’s campus forced ESPN’s flagship pregame show off its outdoor set Saturday morning, interrupting the first hour of a milestone road broadcast before No. 13 LSU hosted No. 23 Clemson.

The program opened at 9 AM ET from the quad. Lainey Wilson sang the theme with the LSU marching band, and a National Guard flyover passed over the crowd. Just past 9:30 AM ET, with lightning in the area, campus safety staff ordered the outdoor production to stop.

Rece Davis told viewers the crew had to leave the set. “The only thing that’s gone against us right now, unfortunately, is we’ve got some weather in the area. And LSU and the people who take care of our safety, because there’s lightning close by, as you just heard, we’re going to move inside. ‘College GameDay’ will continue. We hope to come back. Zubin Mehenti will have a college football update from the studio while we reposition inside. We encourage all of our friends here to make sure that you stay safe and away from the lightning as well.”

Bristol fill, then a quiet student union ESPN switched to its Bristol studios. Mehenti filled the window with highlights from Friday night, including Miami-Stanford and Fresno State-USC, while Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard and Nick Saban relocated. About 12 minutes later, around 9:45 AM ET, the desk was back on air from the LSU Student Union Theater. There was no crowd.

“We’re hopeful to move back outside in a very short period of time,” Davis said. The indoor block included a quarterback discussion and an interview with Indiana coach Curt Cignetti. The broadcast returned to the outdoor set at about 10:06 AM ET. Correspondent Jen Lada then introduced a travel feature as the analysts walked back to the quad. Davis added, “We’re grateful for that.”

The night game was not delayed. Clemson and LSU remain scheduled for 7:30 PM ET at Tiger Stadium on ABC, the first contest of Lane Kiffin’s tenure in Baton Rouge. Local forecasts still called for scattered storms later Saturday, with rain chances expected to ease toward kickoff.

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Wilson handles guest-picker role at home Louisiana native Lainey Wilson was the celebrity guest picker. She opened the show with a live version of the College GameDay theme, “Comin’ to Your City,” and was set to make her selections with Davis, Herbstreit, McAfee and Howard.

The indoor stretch muted the usual campus scene for part of the first hour. Once the desk returned outside, the milestone broadcast settled back into its regular format.

Austin next for Ohio State-Texas rematch ESPN has already announced next week’s site: Austin, for Ohio State at Texas on September 12. That meeting follows the Buckeyes’ 14-7 win over the Longhorns in 2025. Texas quarterback Arch Manning has used that loss as motivation.