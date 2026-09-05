College GameDay relocates indoors at LSU after lightning delay before Clemson opener

Lightning near LSU’s campus forced ESPN’s flagship pregame show off its outdoor set Saturday morning, interrupting the first hour of a milestone road broadcast before No. 13 LSU hosted No. 23 Clemson.

The program opened at 9 AM ET from the quad. Lainey Wilson sang the theme with the LSU marching band, and a National Guard flyover passed over the crowd. Just past 9:30 AM ET, with lightning in the area, campus safety staff ordered the outdoor production to stop.

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Rece Davis told viewers the crew had to leave the set. “The only thing that’s gone against us right now, unfortunately, is we’ve got some weather in the area. And LSU and the people who take care of our safety, because there’s lightning close by, as you just heard, we’re going to move inside. ‘College GameDay’ will continue. We hope to come back. Zubin Mehenti will have a college football update from the studio while we reposition inside. We encourage all of our friends here to make sure that you stay safe and away from the lightning as well.”

Bristol fill, then a quiet student union ESPN switched to its Bristol studios. Mehenti filled the window with highlights from Friday night, including Miami-Stanford and Fresno State-USC, while Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard and Nick Saban relocated. About 12 minutes later, around 9:45 AM ET, the desk was back on air from the LSU Student Union Theater. There was no crowd.

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“We’re hopeful to move back outside in a very short period of time,” Davis said. The indoor block included a quarterback discussion and an interview with Indiana coach Curt Cignetti. The broadcast returned to the outdoor set at about 10:06 AM ET. Correspondent Jen Lada then introduced a travel feature as the analysts walked back to the quad. Davis added, “We’re grateful for that.”

The night game was not delayed. Clemson and LSU remain scheduled for 7:30 PM ET at Tiger Stadium on ABC, the first contest of Lane Kiffin’s tenure in Baton Rouge. Local forecasts still called for scattered storms later Saturday, with rain chances expected to ease toward kickoff.

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Wilson handles guest-picker role at home Louisiana native Lainey Wilson was the celebrity guest picker. She opened the show with a live version of the College GameDay theme, “Comin’ to Your City,” and was set to make her selections with Davis, Herbstreit, McAfee and Howard.

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The indoor stretch muted the usual campus scene for part of the first hour. Once the desk returned outside, the milestone broadcast settled back into its regular format.

Austin next for Ohio State-Texas rematch ESPN has already announced next week’s site: Austin, for Ohio State at Texas on September 12. That meeting follows the Buckeyes’ 14-7 win over the Longhorns in 2025. Texas quarterback Arch Manning has used that loss as motivation.

Saturday’s weather pause was short. The broadcast still completed its 500th road show before turning to a night kickoff that will open the Kiffin era at LSU.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.