Colson Montgomerys first career grand slam puts White Sox over Twins

Colson Montgomery went 2-for-4 and belted his first career grand slam, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to a 7-3 win over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Luis Robert Jr. finished 2-for-4 and hit a solo home run for Chicago, which snapped a three-game losing streak and won for only the second time in the past nine games. Miguel Vargas went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Kody Clemens, Matt Wallner and Royce Lewis hit one solo homer apiece for Minnesota.

White Sox right-hander Davis Martin (5-9) allowed two runs on five hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Twins right-hander Mick Abel (2-3) gave up six runs on seven hits in three innings in his team debut. He walked two and struck out two.

White Sox relievers Tyler Alexander and Jordan Leasure combined to limit the Twins to one run in four innings.

The Twins opened the scoring in the top of the second. Clemens pulled a 374-foot shot over the wall in right-center field for his 14th homer.

The White Sox erupted for six runs in the bottom of the second.

Chase Meidroth started the big inning with an RBI single to center to score Andrew Benintendi. Three batters later, Vargas drew a bases-loaded walk to score Robert Jr.

The bases remained loaded for Montgomery, who delivered a 412-foot homer to right-center field. Teammates cheered from the dugout for Montgomery, a 23-year-old rookie who was the team's first-round pick in 2021.

Wallner hit a solo homer in the fourth to trim the Twins' deficit to 6-2.

Another solo homer, this time from Lewis, brought the Twins within 6-3 in the seventh. The blast marked the second in as many nights for Lewis, who hit a grand slam in Friday's series opener.

Robert Jr. responded with a solo shot in the eighth to put the White Sox on top 7-3.