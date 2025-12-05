Colts and Jaguars, both 8-4, meet with the AFC South lead at stake

This is just the third December home game in Jacksonville's 31-year history that features two teams with a .667 winning percentage or better. The others: versus the Seahawks in 2017 and against the Colts in 2005. ... No player on either roster was on the field for the Colts' most recent win in Jacksonville. ... Indy has lost two straight for the first time this season and three of four as it slipped into a tie with the Jaguars for the division lead. ... The Colts have scored at least 20 points in 11 of 12 games. ... Jones needs one more win to match his career high of nine set in 2022, when he led the New York Giants to the playoffs. He also needs 165 yards passing for a single-season career high. ... RB Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in rushing even though he’s rushed for 143 yards and been held out of the end zone in the past two weeks. ... Tyler Warren needs 43 yards receiving to break Hall of Famer John Mackey’s single-season franchise yardage record for a rookie TE. Mackey had 726 yards in 1963. ... The Colts defense ranks fifth in the NFL with 35 sacks, is tied for fourth with 12 interceptions and leads the league with five red zone takeaways. ... Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence needs four TD passes to tie David Garrard for third most in franchise history. Garrard has 89. He needs one rushing TD to break a tie for the fifth most in team history. He has 19. ... WR Brian Thomas looks for his third consecutive game against the Colts with at least five receptions and at least 100 yards. ... LB Foye Oluokun needs four tackles for his sixth season with 100 or more. ... DE Josh Hines-Allen has at least one sack in four of his past five games.