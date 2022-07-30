Listen to this article
Team India looks to retain momentum on the second day with all eyes on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist and 2018 CWG gold medallist on Saturday.
Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts and the women's hockey team will enter their second group-stage tie.
The Indian badminton team began their mixed team title defence with a 5-0 sweep against Pakistan. In Badmintion there were wins for PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth.
*Day 2 schedule* includes numerous nail-biting events including finals of weightlifting, athletics and para-swimming.
India will eye a medal in the men's marathon Final with Nitendra Singh Rawat all geared up at 01.30 PM.
India's Ashish Kumar Singh will fight for his final birth in the men's 100m Backstroke S9 Finals--at 12:18 AM
* 200m freestyle heat 3--kushagrarawat (03.00 pm)
* Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification Subdivision 3--PranatiNayak, RuthujaNatraj, ProtisthaSamanta (9:00 Pm)
* Mixed team group a---India vs Sri Lanka (1:30 pm)
* Mixed team group a--India Vs Australia (11:30 pm)
* Over 54kg - 57kg (Round Of 32)---Hussamuddin Mohammed Vs Amzolele (SA) (4:30 Pm)
CYCLING (02:30 PM - 06:15 PM)
* Womens sprint qualifying--Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul
* Womens 3000m individual pursuit qualifying--Meenakshi
* Mens 4000m individual pursuit qualifying--Vishwajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar
Men's kierin first round (8.30 PM -11.30 PM)
* Womens Pool A--India Vs Wales (11:30 PM)
* Mens 55 Kg--SanketMahadevSargar(01:30 PM - 06:15 PM)
* Mens 61 Kg--Gururaja((01:30 PM - 06:15 PM))
* Women's 49 Kg--SaikhomMirabhaiChanu(08:00 PM - 10:15 PM)
TABLE TENNIS (02:00 PM - 07:00 PM)
* Womens Team Group 2--India Vs Guyana
* Mens Team Group--India Vs Northern Ireland
SQUASH (04:30 PM - 07:00 PM)
* Mens singles round of 32--RamitTandon Vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica)
* Womens singles round of 32--JoshanaChinappa Vs Tbd
* Womens singles round of 32--Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Vs AifaAzman (Malaysia)
* Mens singles round of 32--SauravGhosal Vs Tbd
LAWN BALLS (01:00 PM - 06:15 PM)
* Men's triple--India vs Malta
* Women's singles--Tania Choudhury Vs Laura Daniels(Wales)
* Men's pairs--India Vs Cook Island
* Women's four--India Vs Canada