Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10: India's full schedule and medal prospects. Details here3 min read . 07:53 AM IST
- It was a wrestling bonanza on Day 9 as India won six medals at the ongoing Birmingham Commowealth Games 2022
With 36 medals -- 12 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze -- India are currently at the fifth spot at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Day 9 of the multi-sports event was full of medals, headlined by a historic feat in athletics and a windfall in wrestling. Avinash Sable won a historic silver medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the CWG while Priyanka Goswami won silver and created history by winning the first-ever medal by an Indian woman in the 10km race walk.
It was a wrestling bonanza on Day 9 as India won six medals and the success spilt over today. Vinesh Phogat bagged gold at the Commonwealth Games. Ravi Dahiya and Naveen, meanwhile, clinched their first medal at the CWG, coloured gold. Pooja Sihag, Pooja Gehlot and Deepak Nehra --all won bronze.
Here is the schedule for India at Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST) .
ATHLETICS & PARA ATHLETICS:
Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45pm
Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50pm
Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05pm
Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm
Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12:10am (Monday)
Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)
BADMINTON:
Women's singles semifinal: PV Sindhu - 2:20pm
Men's singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen - 3:10pm
Men's singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth - 3:10pm
BOXING:
Women's 48kg Final: Nitu - 3pm
Men's 51kg Final: Amit Panghal - 3:15pm
Women's 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen - 7pm
CRICKET:
Women's T20 Final: India - 9:30pm
HOCKEY:
Women's Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand - 1:30pm
SQUASH:
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal - 10:30pm
TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS:
Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35pm
Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan - 6:15pm
Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal
Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15am (on Monday).
Following is the medal tally on competition day nine of the Commonwealth Games here.
Country: Gold Silver Bronze - Total
1. Australia 57 46 47 150
2. England 50 48 44 142
3. Canada 20 29 32 81
4. New Zealand 17 11 14 42
5. India 12 11 13 36
6. Nigeria 9 6 11 26
7. Scotland 8 9 22 39
8. South Africa 7 7 9 23
9. Malaysia 6 5 4 15
10. Wales 5 5 13 23
11. Jamaica 4 2 2 8
12. Kenya 3 4 6 13
13. Northern Ireland 2 5 4 11
14. Cyprus 2 3 6 11
15. Uganda 2 0 2 4 16. Pakistan 1 3 3 7
17. Singapore 1 3 1 5
18 Samoa 1 3 0 4
19. Cameroon 1 1 1 3
19. Trinidad and Tobago1 1 1 3
21. Bermuda 1 0 0 1
21. Grenada 1 0 0 1