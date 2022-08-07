Day 9 of the multi-sports event was full of medals, headlined by a historic feat in athletics and a windfall in wrestling. Avinash Sable won a historic silver medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the CWG while Priyanka Goswami won silver and created history by winning the first-ever medal by an Indian woman in the 10km race walk.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}