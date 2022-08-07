Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Sports News /  Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10: India's full schedule and medal prospects. Details here

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10: India's full schedule and medal prospects. Details here

India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates winning against Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don during the Women's 53kg Nordic System wrestling at the Coventry Arena on day nine of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Coventry, England, 
3 min read . 07:53 AM ISTLivemint

  • It was a wrestling bonanza on Day 9 as India won six medals at the ongoing Birmingham Commowealth Games 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With 36 medals -- 12 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze -- India are currently at the fifth spot at the ongoing  Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

With 36 medals -- 12 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze -- India are currently at the fifth spot at the ongoing  Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

 

 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Day 9 of the multi-sports event was full of medals, headlined by a historic feat in athletics and a windfall in wrestling. Avinash Sable won a historic silver medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the CWG while Priyanka Goswami won silver and created history by winning the first-ever medal by an Indian woman in the 10km race walk.

It was a wrestling bonanza on Day 9 as India won six medals and the success spilt over today. Vinesh Phogat bagged gold at the Commonwealth Games. Ravi Dahiya and Naveen, meanwhile, clinched their first medal at the CWG, coloured gold. Pooja Sihag, Pooja Gehlot and Deepak Nehra --all won bronze.

Here is the schedule for India at Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST) .

ATHLETICS & PARA ATHLETICS:

Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45pm

Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50pm

Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05pm

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm

Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12:10am (Monday)

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)

BADMINTON:

Women's singles semifinal: PV Sindhu - 2:20pm

Men's singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen - 3:10pm

Men's singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth - 3:10pm

BOXING:

Women's 48kg Final: Nitu - 3pm

Men's 51kg Final: Amit Panghal - 3:15pm

Women's 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen - 7pm

CRICKET:

Women's T20 Final: India - 9:30pm

HOCKEY:

Women's Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand - 1:30pm

SQUASH:

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal - 10:30pm

TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS:

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35pm

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan - 6:15pm

Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15am (on Monday).

Following is the medal tally on competition day nine of the Commonwealth Games here.

Country:     Gold Silver Bronze - Total

1. Australia  57     46     47            150

2. England   50      48     44             142

3. Canada    20    29     32                81

4. New Zealand 17 11 14               42

5. India               12 11 13                36

6. Nigeria          9    6     11               26

7. Scotland        8   9     22                39

8. South Africa 7 7         9                23

9. Malaysia        6 5          4              15

10. Wales           5 5        13            23

11. Jamaica         4 2 2 8

12. Kenya 3 4 6 13

13. Northern Ireland 2 5 4 11

14. Cyprus 2 3 6 11

15. Uganda 2 0 2 4 16. Pakistan 1 3 3 7

17. Singapore 1 3 1 5

18 Samoa 1 3 0 4

19. Cameroon 1 1 1 3

19. Trinidad and Tobago1 1 1 3

21. Bermuda 1 0 0 1

21. Grenada 1 0 0 1

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.