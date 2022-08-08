Today on the closing ceremony day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play in the finals in their respective badminton events. PV Sindhu will take on world No. 13 Michelle Li of Canada in the final on Monday, while Lakshya Sen will face Malaysian shuttler Tze Yong NG in the men's singles final final.
Apart from this, Indian men's hockey team is also just one win away from securing their first-ever gold in CWG games as India will play with Australia in the gold medal match.
On the CWG 2022 10th Day, The Boxing gold rush for India on day 10 began with Nitu Ghanghas beating the host country's Demie-Jade Rezstan 5-0 in a unanimous points decision to win gold in the women's 48kg (Minimumweight) category, India's 14th of the campaign.
Amit Panghal in the men's 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) division took the same 5-0 route displaying clear supremacy against another English boxer, Kiaran Macdonald.
World Champion Nikhat Zareen then made it 17 golds for India beating Cary MC Naul of Northern Ireland in yet another 5-0 verdict for the Indians.
In Athletic action at the Alexander Stadium, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker made history in the men's Triple jump plotting an Indian 1-2 finish. Eldhose, fresh from his Athletics world championship final exploits, hopped, stepped and jumped 17.03m in his third attempt to clinch gold.
Ja-Nhai Perinchief of Bermuda stopped an Indian clean sweep of the medals, taking bronze with a best of 16.92m as Praveen Chithravel, the third Indian in the fray, missed out to settle for fourth with 16.89m.
Sandeep Kumar made it seven medals in Athletics with a bronze in the men's 10k walk. His effort of 38:49:21 was a personal best. Amit, however, finished 12th in the race.
Then it was Annu Rani's turn in the women's Javelin final. She won bronze, India's eighth Athletics medal, with a throw of 60.00m. Shilpa Rani was seventh with an effort of 54.62m.
The Indian 4*100m women's relay team, however, finished fifth in the final to miss out on a medal.
Indian women won a Hockey medal at the CWG after 16 years when they dominated their bronze medal game against New Zealand but eventually won by a shoot-out.
The final surge for India began with P.V. Sindhu beating Singapore's Jia Min Yeo 21-19, 21-17 to make the women's singles finals and ensure her third CWG medal.
India's number one Lakshay Sen also reached the men's singles finals with a 2-1 win over Singapore's Jia Heng Teh.
Kidambi Srikanth concluded his Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a bronze medal in men's singles while Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand clinched bronze in the women's doubles semi-final.
The Indian women's cricket team lost to Australia in the final and settled for silver. In Squash, Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal bagged bronze in mixed doubles.
Here is the entire schedule for Day 11 for India at Commonwealth Games 2022:
Badminton:
Women’s Singles Finals: PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li - 1:20 pm
Men’s Singles Finals: Lakshya Sen vs Ng Tze Yong - 2:10 pm
Men’s Doubles Finals: Chirag/Satwik vs Sean Vendy and Ben Lane - 3:00 pm
Table Tennis
Men's Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan vs Paul Drinkhal - 3:35pm
Men's Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford- 4:25pm