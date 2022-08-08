Today on the closing ceremony day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play in the finals in their respective badminton events. PV Sindhu will take on world No. 13 Michelle Li of Canada in the final on Monday, while Lakshya Sen will face Malaysian shuttler Tze Yong NG in the men's singles final final.

