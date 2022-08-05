Commonwealth Games 2022: Para power lifter Sudhir seals gold; Creates history

After a couple of unsuccessful attempts by the Indian power lifters to win medal earlier in the day, para power lifter Sudhir won gold by defeating Nigeria's Ikechukwu Obichukwu, who made 133.6 points, by 0.9 points. His final score read a games record 134.5 points for the gold
As the Commonwealth games complete its 7th day, India continues to receive some of its firsts and historic medals in the championship. Indian player Sudhir added another medal to the list of India's firsts when he won gold in the Men's Para Heavy weight lifting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 with the best weight of 212kg on Thursday.
After a couple of unsuccessful attempts by the Indian power lifters to win a medal earlier in the day, para power lifter Sudhir won gold by defeating Nigeria's Ikechukwu Obichukwu, who made 133.6 points, by 0.9 points. His final score read a games record 134.5 points for the gold.
On the same day, Murali Shankar entered into the tally of CWG 2022 winners by clinching a silver medal in long jump. He covered a distance of to 8.08 m in his fifth attempt of long jump. He gave India's second medal in athletics in Commonwealth games.
Sudhir's first successful lift of 208 kg was a piece of cake for the power the lifter to score 132.0 points. Later, he showed some improvements by lifting 212 kg in the second round to score 134.5 points.However, in the last attempt he could not lift 217 kg of weight, but managed to clinch gold with 134.5 points.
The day didn't start well for the Indian Para-Powerlifters as none of them was able to win medal in the competition. Manpreet Kaur showed a good start with her successful lift of 87 kg in the first round. She scored 88.6 points in that round. Later, she lifted 88 kg in her second attempt to score 89.6 points. However, in the last attempt she failed to lift 90 kg of weight and ended up at 4th position.
Another power lifter Shakina Khatun could not make into the winner's list as she could not lift 90 kg of weight in her first attempt. However, she sucssfully lifted 90 kg in her second attempt to score 89.6 points. In the last attempt she failed to lift 90 kg.
Earlier in the day, Indian Para-Powerlifters failed to win medal after her unsuccessful attempts. Manpreet Kaur started with a successful lift of 87kg, scoring 88.6 points in her first attempt. In the second attempt, she lifted 88kg, scoring 89.6 points. In the last attempt, she failed to lift 90kg.
The pair finished just outside the podium places with totals of 89.6 Kg and 87.5 Kg. India's Manpreet Kaur and Sakina Khatun finish 4th and 5th respectively.
Apart from women's category, Parmjeet Kumar was also unable to perform well in the championship. He failed to lift 165 kg of weight in his first attempt. He was againa unsuccessful to lift 165 kg of weight. He could make no difference in the last attempt and ended the event at the bottom of the table.
