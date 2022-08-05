Commonwealth Games 2022: Para power lifter Sudhir seals gold; Creates history

The day didn't start well for the Indian Para-Powerlifters as none of them was able to win medal in the competition. Manpreet Kaur showed a good start with her successful lift of 87 kg in the first round. She scored 88.6 points in that round. Later, she lifted 88 kg in her second attempt to score 89.6 points. However, in the last attempt she failed to lift 90 kg of weight and ended up at 4th position.