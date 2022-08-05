Commonwealth Games 2022: Security alert delays wrestling match by an hour

Commonwealth Games 2022: Security alert delays wrestling match by an hour2 min read . 05:01 PM IST
- We're taking a short pause for a safety check and will resume action once we receive the go-ahead: United World Wrestling had tweeted
The ongoing wrestling Common Wealth Games 2022 that is taking place in Birmingham was paused briefly for an hour after a security alert was sounded. reports have emerged that the stadium had to be cleared in order to conduct the
“We're taking a short pause for a safety check and will resume action once we receive the go-ahead. #WrestleBirmingham", the United World Wrestling had tweeted.
Later on the United World Wrestling shared an update that the games would resume within an hour as the security check was completed.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Indian wrestler Deepak Punia's Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign was off to a good start as he defeated Matthew Oxenham of New Zealand in his men's freestyle 86 kg category match to enter the quarterfinal on Friday.
Deepak was at his most dominant in this match which lasted for three minutes and 22 seconds. He crushed his New Zealand opponent by 10-0. Oxenham did not even get a chance to break free from Punia's grip and walked away from the match without a point.
Technical skill-wise, Deepak was just too good for Oxenham and this factor helped him win.
Deepak Punia's quarterfinal opponent is yet to be decided.
Star Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia entered the quarterfinal of the men's 65 kg category after defeating Lowe Bingham of Nauru in his campaign opener at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.
Punia was extremely dominant in his match and scored a 5-0 win in a bout that lasted for one minute and 47 seconds. He scored the win via fall.
In the quarterfinal, Punia will take on Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius later today.
India's star table tennis player Manika Batra has advanced to the quarterfinal of the women's singles category after defeating Minhyung Jee of Australia in her round of 16 match at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.
Batra was at her very best in her 4-0 win. She won the match against her Aussie opponent by 11-4, 11-8. 11-6, 12-10. Minhyung was absolutely overwhelmed by the great strokeplay and agility of her opponent as she barely got to have an advantage over Batra.
In her women's quarterfinal today later, Batra will take on Zeng Jian of Singapore.
Sreeja Akula also advanced to the quarterfinal of the women's singles category after winning against Wales' Charlotte Carey in her round of 16 match.
The match was a tightly contested one and the Indian emerged victorious by 4-3. Akula won the game by margin of 8-11, 11-7, 12-14, 9-11, 11-4, 15-13, 12-10.