Commonwealth Games 2026: Complete list of India's medallists so far, updated medal tally

India continued to strengthen their position on the Commonwealth Games 2026 medals table, with consistent performances across multiple disciplines helping the contingent remain among the leading nations in the overall standings.

While traditional powerhouses such as Australia and England continued to set the pace, Indian athletes ensured the country stayed in contention with a steady flow of medals.

The Indian campaign has once again been driven by its established strengths. Weightlifting has delivered crucial podium finishes, while shooting, wrestling, badminton and boxing have also contributed significantly to the nation's medal haul.

These sports have long formed the backbone of India's success at the Commonwealth Games, and the trend has continued in the 2026 edition.

India's CWG 2026 campaign so far India's medal charge has been spearheaded by weightlifters, with Mirabai Chanu creating history by clinching a third successive Commonwealth Games gold.

Rishikanta Singh, Raja Muthupandi, Valluri Ajaya Babu and Bindyarani Devi have also added to the country's tally in weightlifting, while Sharmila Dhankar struck gold to boost India's campaign.

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Dhankar, in fact, became India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para athletics, winning the women's F57 shot put.

In other events, Sarvesh Kushare (High Jump) and Gyaneshwari Yadav (Weightlifting) secured silver medals, with Shilpa K Shyla (Women's shot put F57) contributing a bronze.

Jhandu Kumar (Para Powerlifting) opened India's account by winning bronze in para powerlifting, ensuring the contingent made a strong start to their Glasgow campaign.

Long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Sathyanathan qualified and secured their spots in the final, whereas Tejas Shirse qualified for the final of the men's 110m hurdles event.

Also Read | Sarvesh Kushare scripts history with silver medal in men’s high jump at CWG 2026

India's boxers also enjoyed a memorable day on Monday, with Sachin Siwahv, Ankush and Sakshi Chaudhary advancing to the quarter-finals of their respective categories, keeping their medal hopes alive. With boxing awarding bronze medals to losing semi-finalists, each victory has brought the trio a step closer to securing additional medals for India before the competition reaches the decisive stages.

Tejaswin Shankar, however, had a forgettable day after he withdrew from the men's high jump final after suffering an injury during his first attempt. The setback ended the decathlete's hopes of adding another Commonwealth Games medal to his collection and came as a blow to India's athletics campaign.

With several medal events still to come, India remains well placed to improve its position on the medals table further.

Also Read | Sharmila Dhankar wins gold for India in Women’s Shot Put F57 at CWG 2026

The combination of experienced champions continuing to deliver and emerging athletes making their mark has provided plenty of encouragement, leaving the contingent with every chance of finishing the Games with another impressive medal haul.

Here's a look at the updated list of Indian athletes who have won medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026:

Full list of India's medal winners at CWG 2026 so far

No. Athlete Event Medal 1 Jhandu Kumar Para Powerlifting – Men's Heavyweight Bronze 2 Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting – Women's 48kg Gold 3 Rishikanta Singh Weightlifting – Men's 60kg Silver 4 Raja Muthupandi Weightlifting – Men's 65kg Silver 5 Sharmila Dhankar Para Athletics – Women's Shot Put F57 Gold 6 Gyaneshwari Yadav Weightlifting – 53kg Silver 7 Sarvesh Kushare Athletics – Men's High Jump Silver 8 Valluri Ajaya Babu Weightlifting – Men's 79kg Silver 9 Bindyarani Devi Weightlifting – 58kg Bronze 10 Shilpa K Shyla Para Athletics – Women's Shot Put F57 Bronze

Updated medals tally at CWG 2026 (As of 28 July)