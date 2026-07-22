Commonwealth Games 2026: From Neeraj Chopra to Mirabai Chanu, India's top 5 medal hopes

With several of India's strongest medal-winning sports missing from the 2026 Commonwealth Games programme, the country's hopes of finishing among the top nations will rest on a much smaller group of athletes. India has named a 125-member contingent for the Games in Glasgow.

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Wrestling, badminton, hockey and cricket are among the major sports that aren't part of the 2026 Commonwealth Games programme.

Despite the challenges, India is still heading to Glasgow with high hopes. The contingent boasts Olympic medallists, world champions and seasoned international performers who have consistently excelled on the biggest stages.

Athletics, boxing and weightlifting are expected to shoulder much of the medal burden, while events such as artistic gymnastics and field athletics also offer reasons for optimism.

Every medal will carry added significance in a Games where the competition is tighter, and opportunities are fewer.

As India looks to maintain its reputation as one of the Commonwealth's leading sporting nations, the spotlight will firmly be on a handful of athletes capable of rising to the occasion. Here are five stars who could lead India's medal charge in Glasgow.

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Neeraj Chopra Whenever javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra steps onto the field, there are high expectations for him. The Olympic champion and one of the finest javelin throwers in the world has become the face of Indian athletics through his consistency and ability to deliver on the biggest stages.

With athletics expected to be India's biggest medal-producing sport in Glasgow, Chopra will start as a favourite for gold. A strong performance from him could also inspire the rest of the athletics contingent to raise its level.

Neeraj Chopra will be hoping to go one better from what he achieved at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he won the silver medal with a best throw of 89.45m.

Mirabai Chanu Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is undoubtedly one of India's best individual performers, and she will be gunning for gold at Glasgow.

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A Commonwealth Games champion and Olympic silver medallist, she has repeatedly shown her ability to handle pressure despite injury setbacks.

Also Read | How much does it cost to host the CWG?

With weightlifting retaining its place in the Games while several other Indian strongholds have been excluded, Chanu's experience and composure will be crucial. She is expected to be among India's strongest gold medal contenders.

Lovlina Borgohain Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain enters the Games as one of India's strongest boxing prospects.

Her experience in major international tournaments and ability to adapt against top-quality opponents make her a genuine contender for gold. A successful campaign from Lovlina could set the tone for India's boxing contingent.

Nikhat Zareen Nikhat Zareen has established herself as one of the finest women's boxers in the world through her fearless approach and technical excellence.

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The multiple-time world champion has regularly excelled on the biggest stages and will be aiming to translate that success into a Commonwealth Games medal. She is widely expected to challenge for the top spot in her weight category.

Tulika Maan Judoka Tulika Maan heads into Glasgow as one of India's leading contenders in combat sports.

Her physical strength and attacking style have helped her win medals at major international events, including the Commonwealth level. She will be looking to convert that experience into an even stronger finish this time around.