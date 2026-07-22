Commonwealth Games 2026: How exclusion of major sports like badminton and cricket could affect India's medal chances

For a long time, the Commonwealth Games (CWG) has been one of India's most successful multi-sport events, with the country consistently finishing among the top nations in the medal standings.

However, the 2026 CWG edition in Glasgow presents a unique challenge. With the Games featuring only 10 sports, several disciplines that have traditionally contributed heavily to India's medal tally have been dropped.

As a result, the Indian contingent heads to Scotland with fewer opportunities to reach the podium than in previous editions.

Overall, this time around, India will be sending a 125-member contingent to the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. This is a decrease in the number of contingents from the 2022 edition that took place in Birmingham, which featured a 215-athlete contingent.

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The exclusion of major sports like wrestling and badminton for the 2026 Commonwealth Games has left a huge void as far as India is concerned.

Wrestling leaves the biggest void Among all the excluded sports, wrestling is undoubtedly the biggest loss for India. The country has dominated the discipline at the Commonwealth Games for years, producing champions across multiple weight categories.

Wrestlers have regularly accounted for a significant share of India's gold medals, making the sport one of the team's greatest strengths. Its absence means India will miss out on several events where its athletes would have started as favourites.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, wrestling accounted for a total of 12 medals (Six gold medals) out of India's total medal tally of 61.

Badminton and table tennis also add to the blow India's rise as a sporting powerhouse has also been reflected in badminton and table tennis. From Olympic medallists to world champions, Indian shuttlers have consistently delivered medals in singles, doubles and team events at the Commonwealth Games.

India won six medals in badminton at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which include one gold in the mixed team event. In table tennis four years ago, India won seven medals, with four of them being gold.

Hockey, shooting are also missing Hockey has always been one of the marquee events at the Commonwealth Games, and India has enjoyed success in both the men's and women's competitions.

With the sport excluded from Glasgow 2026, the country loses two realistic medal opportunities. Women's cricket, which made a successful Commonwealth debut in Birmingham in 2022 and saw India win a silver medal, has also been left out.

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Shooting's continued exclusion Shooting was also excluded from the 2022 Commonwealth Games. However, Indian shooters at the CWG have enjoyed significant success in the past, winning 135 medals. This includes 63 gold, 44 silver and 28 bronze medals.