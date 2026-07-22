Commonwealth Games 2026: Complete India schedule, day-wise fixtures, athletes, live streaming and more

The wait is finally over as India gears up for another Commonwealth Games (CWG) campaign, with Scotland's Glasgow hosting the upcoming edition from 23 July to 2 August.

India has sent a 125-member athlete contingent to the Commonwealth Games, far lower than the 215-member contingent that travelled to Birmingham four years ago. This is because of the absence of several traditional sporting disciplines such as cricket, badminton and wrestling.

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After the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host in 2023 due to rising costs, Glasgow stepped in to save the Games. However, the Scottish city agreed to host only on the condition that the event would be significantly smaller and make use of existing venues. As a result, the programme was reduced from 19 sports featured at Birmingham 2022 to just 10 sports.

Several Olympic medallists and world champions headline the squad, with Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen expected to spearhead the medal charge.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2026: Full list of Indian athletes at CWG in Glasgow

The opening few days will largely feature qualification rounds and preliminary contests, while the second half of the Games is expected to witness most of India's medal opportunities. Athletics, traditionally one of the biggest attractions of any multi-sport event, begins towards the end of the competition, while boxing and weightlifting are likely to provide early podium finishes.

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With fewer medal events than previous Commonwealth Games, every result will have a greater impact on India's overall standing. A strong start in boxing and weightlifting could build momentum before the athletics stars take centre stage in the final week.

Also Read | Ahmedabad confirmed as official host city of Commonwealth Games 2030

Here are the details pertaining to India's 2026 Commonwealth Games campaign.

Detail Information Games Commonwealth Games 2026 (23rd Edition) Venue Glasgow, Scotland Dates July 23 – August 2, 2026 Indian Contingent 124 Athletes (Competing across 8 able-bodied and 5 para-sports) Sports 10 Sports Total

India's Full Day-wise Schedule

Date Indian Events Medal Events IST Time (Key Sessions) July 23 Lawn Bowls (Men's Singles, Women's Pairs), Opening Ceremony Opening Ceremony 2:00 PM IST onwards / Opening Ceremony at 10:30 PM IST July 24 Lawn Bowls, Boxing (R32/R16), Gymnastics Qualification, Para Powerlifting, Para Swimming Para Powerlifting Finals, Gymnastics Men's Team, Swimming Relay Finals 1:00 PM – 11:30 PM IST July 25 Lawn Bowls, Boxing, Gymnastics (Women's Team), 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball (IND vs SCO), Para Swimming Gymnastics Women's Team Final, Para Swimming Finals 1:00 PM – 11:30 PM IST July 26 Lawn Bowls, Weightlifting (Men's 60kg, Women's 48kg, Men's 65kg), Boxing, Gymnastics All-Around Weightlifting Finals, Gymnastics Individual All-Around 1:00 PM – 11:00 PM IST July 27 Lawn Bowls (Semi-finals), Athletics (400m H, Long Jump Qual, High Jump Final), Swimming, Weightlifting, 3x3 Basketball Athletics Finals, Gymnastics Apparatus Finals, Weightlifting Finals 1:00 PM – 12:30 AM IST July 28 Lawn Bowls (Medal Matches), Athletics (Men's 400m, 100m Semis/Finals), Weightlifting (Women's 63kg, 69kg) Lawn Bowls Finals, Athletics Men's 100m, Weightlifting Finals 1:00 PM – 11:00 PM IST July 29 Lawn Bowls, Weightlifting (Women's 77kg, Men's 94kg), Athletics (200m R1, Long Jump Final, 3000m SC) Weightlifting Finals, Athletics Long Jump Final & 3000m SC 1:00 PM – 11:00 PM IST July 30 Track Cycling (Qualifying & Team Finals), Athletics (Javelin Qual, Triple Jump, Discus Final, 5000m), Weightlifting Track Cycling Finals, Weightlifting Finals (+86kg, +110kg), Athletics Discus Final 1:00 PM – 11:00 PM IST July 31 Judo (Prelims & Finals), Boxing (Semi-finals), Athletics (Mixed 4x400m Heats, Javelin Throw Final, 200m Final) Judo Medal Block, Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Final 2:30 PM – 11:00 PM IST August 1 Boxing (Finals Block), Athletics (Relay Finals, Decathlon), Track Cycling Boxing Finals, Athletics Relay Finals 2:30 PM – 11:30 PM IST August 2 Closing Ceremony, Final Event Medal Decisions Closing Ceremony 10:30 PM IST

Medal events featuring India

Weightlifting & Para Powerlifting: Men's 60kg, 65kg, 79kg, 94kg, +110kg; Women's 48kg, 53kg, 58kg, 63kg, 69kg, 77kg, +86kg

Athletics & Para Athletics: Men's Javelin Throw, Men's 100m, Men's Long Jump, Men's Triple Jump, Women's High Jump, Women's Discus Throw, Mixed 4x400m Relay

Boxing: Women's 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 65kg, 75kg; Men's 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 80kg, 90kg, 90+kg

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Judo: Men's & Women's Weight Category Finals (July 31 Medal Block)

Gymnastics: Men's & Women's Team Finals, Individual All-Around, Individual Apparatus Finals.

Sport-wise India schedule Athletics and para athletics

Date Event Indian Athletes Session (IST) July 27 Men's 400m Hurdles (R1), Long Jump Qual, High Jump Final Gurindervir Singh, Sarvesh Kushare 2:30 PM / 11:00 PM IST July 28 Men's 400m R1, Women's High Jump, Men's 100m Final Gurindervir Singh 2:30 PM / 11:00 PM IST July 29 Men's Shot Put Qual, Men's 200m R1, Men's Long Jump Final Tajinderpal Singh Toor 2:30 PM / 11:00 PM IST July 30 Men's Javelin Throw Qual, Women's Discus Throw Final Neeraj Chopra 2:30 PM / 11:00 PM IST July 31 Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats, Men's Javelin Throw Final Neeraj Chopra, Indian Relay Team 2:30 PM / 11:00 PM IST

Boxing

Date Event Indian Athletes Session (IST) July 24–27 Round of 32 & Round of 16 Preliminary Bouts Lovlina Borgohain & Indian Boxing Squad 3:30 PM IST July 28–29 Quarter-Final Bouts Lovlina Borgohain 3:30 PM IST July 31 Semi-Final Bouts TBD 3:00 PM IST August 1 Medal Finals Block TBD 3:00 PM & 8:30 PM IST

Weightlifting and para-lifting

Date Event Indian Athletes Session (IST) July 24 Men's & Women's Para Powerlifting Finals Parmjeet Kumar, Sakina Khatun 5:30 PM & 10:30 PM IST July 26 Women's 48kg Final, Men's 60kg & 65kg Finals Mirabai Chanu, Gyaneshwari Yadav 2:00 PM & 6:30 PM IST July 27 Women's 53kg & 58kg Finals, Men's 79kg Final Achinta Sheuli 5:30 PM & 12:30 AM IST July 28 Women's 63kg & 69kg Finals Harjinder Kaur 6:30 PM & 11:00 PM IST July 30 Men's +110kg & Women's +86kg Finals Gurdeep Singh 6:30 PM & 11:00 PM IST

Gymnastics

Date Event Indian Athletes Session (IST) July 24 Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification Pranati Nayak & Team 4:30 PM IST July 25 Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification Pranati Nayak & Team 4:30 PM IST July 26 Individual All-Around Finals (Men & Women) TBD 4:30 PM & 10:30 PM IST July 27–28 Individual Apparatus Finals TBD 4:30 PM IST

Judo

Date Event Indian Athletes Session (IST) July 31 Men's & Women's Weight Categories (Prelims & Finals) Sushila Devi, Vijay Kumar Yadav 3:30 PM (Prelims) / 8:30 PM IST (Finals)

Swimming and para-swimming

Date Event Indian Athletes Session (IST) July 24 Men's S13 100m Freestyle & Relay Finals Srihari Nataraj, Sajan Prakash 11:30 PM IST July 25 50m Backstroke & 200m Freestyle Srihari Nataraj 11:30 PM IST July 27 Men's 200m Butterfly Heats & Final Sajan Prakash 3:00 PM (Heats) / 11:30 PM IST (Final)

Track cycling and para-track cycling

Date Event Indian Athletes Session (IST) July 30 Team Sprint, Team Pursuit & Time Trial David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Triyasha Paul 2:30 PM (Qualifying) / 8:30 PM IST (Finals)

3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball

Date Event Indian Athletes Session (IST) July 25 Group Stage: India Women vs Scotland Indian 3x3 Basketball Team 9:30 PM IST July 27 Group Stage: India Women vs Nigeria Indian 3x3 Basketball Team 9:30 PM IST

Overall schedule of Commonwealth Games 2026

Sport / Event Start Date End Date Venue Opening Ceremony July 23, 2026 July 23, 2026 OVO Hydro 3x3 Basketball July 24, 2026 July 28, 2026 SEC Centre Artistic Gymnastics July 24, 2026 July 28, 2026 OVO Hydro Athletics & Para Athletics July 27, 2026 August 1, 2026 Scotstoun Stadium Bowls & Para Bowls July 23, 2026 August 1, 2026 Kelvingrove Lawn Bowls Centre Boxing July 24, 2026 August 1, 2026 SEC Centre Judo July 31, 2026 August 1, 2026 SEC Centre Netball July 24, 2026 August 2, 2026 Glasgow International Arena Swimming & Para Swimming July 24, 2026 July 29, 2026 Tollcross International Swimming Centre Track Cycling & Para Cycling July 29, 2026 August 1, 2026 Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome Weightlifting & Powerlifting July 24, 2026 July 30, 2026 SEC Armadillo Closing Ceremony August 2, 2026 August 2, 2026 OVO Hydro

Full list of venues for CWG 2026

Venue Hosted Sports Scotstoun Stadium Athletics & Para Athletics Tollcross International Swimming Centre Swimming & Para Swimming Scottish Event Campus (SEC) (OVO Hydro, Armadillo, SEC Centre) Opening & Closing Ceremonies, Gymnastics, Boxing, Weightlifting, Judo, 3x3 Basketball Glasgow International Arena & Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome Track Cycling, Netball

How to Watch in India?

Fans in India can watch the 2026 Commonwealth Games on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. As far as live streaming is concerned, it will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

As for timings, the morning/afternoon sessions start around 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM IST, while evening/medal sessions run from 8:30 PM to 12:30 AM IST.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When do India's events start? India's competition begins on 23 July 2026 at 2:00 PM IST with the Lawn Bowls preliminary rounds, followed by the Opening Ceremony at 10:30 PM IST.

Most primary events featuring Indian athletes kick off between 1:00 PM IST (afternoon session) and 8:30 PM IST (evening session).

How to check Indian athletes' event schedule? Check the Today's India Schedule section above for real-time daily athlete matchups and medal event updates.

Where can I watch Commonwealth Games live? You can stream all events live on Sony LIV or watch on TV via Sony Sports Network in India.

Which sports are India participating in? India is competing across 8 able-bodied and 5 para-sports, including Athletics, Weightlifting, Boxing, Gymnastics, Judo, Swimming, Track Cycling, and 3x3 Basketball.

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Who are India's medal favourites? Top medal contenders include Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw), Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), and Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put).

When is the closing ceremony? The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, 2 August 2026, starting at 10:30 PM IST at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.