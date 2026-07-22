Commonwealth Games 2026: Complete India schedule, day-wise fixtures, athletes, live streaming and more

The wait is finally over as India gears up for another Commonwealth Games (CWG) campaign, with Scotland's Glasgow hosting the upcoming edition from 23 July to 2 August.
India has sent a 125-member athlete contingent to the Commonwealth Games, far lower than the 215-member contingent that travelled to Birmingham four years ago. This is because of the absence of several traditional sporting disciplines such as cricket, badminton and wrestling.
After the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host in 2023 due to rising costs, Glasgow stepped in to save the Games. However, the Scottish city agreed to host only on the condition that the event would be significantly smaller and make use of existing venues. As a result, the programme was reduced from 19 sports featured at Birmingham 2022 to just 10 sports.
Several Olympic medallists and world champions headline the squad, with Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen expected to spearhead the medal charge.
The opening few days will largely feature qualification rounds and preliminary contests, while the second half of the Games is expected to witness most of India's medal opportunities. Athletics, traditionally one of the biggest attractions of any multi-sport event, begins towards the end of the competition, while boxing and weightlifting are likely to provide early podium finishes.
With fewer medal events than previous Commonwealth Games, every result will have a greater impact on India's overall standing. A strong start in boxing and weightlifting could build momentum before the athletics stars take centre stage in the final week.
Here are the details pertaining to India's 2026 Commonwealth Games campaign.
|Detail
|Information
|Games
|Commonwealth Games 2026 (23rd Edition)
|Venue
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Dates
|July 23 – August 2, 2026
|Indian Contingent
|124 Athletes (Competing across 8 able-bodied and 5 para-sports)
|Sports
|10 Sports Total
|Date
|Indian Events
|Medal Events
|IST Time (Key Sessions)
|July 23
|Lawn Bowls (Men's Singles, Women's Pairs), Opening Ceremony
|Opening Ceremony
|2:00 PM IST onwards / Opening Ceremony at 10:30 PM IST
|July 24
|Lawn Bowls, Boxing (R32/R16), Gymnastics Qualification, Para Powerlifting, Para Swimming
|Para Powerlifting Finals, Gymnastics Men's Team, Swimming Relay Finals
|1:00 PM – 11:30 PM IST
|July 25
|Lawn Bowls, Boxing, Gymnastics (Women's Team), 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball (IND vs SCO), Para Swimming
|Gymnastics Women's Team Final, Para Swimming Finals
|1:00 PM – 11:30 PM IST
|July 26
|Lawn Bowls, Weightlifting (Men's 60kg, Women's 48kg, Men's 65kg), Boxing, Gymnastics All-Around
|Weightlifting Finals, Gymnastics Individual All-Around
|1:00 PM – 11:00 PM IST
|July 27
|Lawn Bowls (Semi-finals), Athletics (400m H, Long Jump Qual, High Jump Final), Swimming, Weightlifting, 3x3 Basketball
|Athletics Finals, Gymnastics Apparatus Finals, Weightlifting Finals
|1:00 PM – 12:30 AM IST
|July 28
|Lawn Bowls (Medal Matches), Athletics (Men's 400m, 100m Semis/Finals), Weightlifting (Women's 63kg, 69kg)
|Lawn Bowls Finals, Athletics Men's 100m, Weightlifting Finals
|1:00 PM – 11:00 PM IST
|July 29
|Lawn Bowls, Weightlifting (Women's 77kg, Men's 94kg), Athletics (200m R1, Long Jump Final, 3000m SC)
|Weightlifting Finals, Athletics Long Jump Final & 3000m SC
|1:00 PM – 11:00 PM IST
|July 30
|Track Cycling (Qualifying & Team Finals), Athletics (Javelin Qual, Triple Jump, Discus Final, 5000m), Weightlifting
|Track Cycling Finals, Weightlifting Finals (+86kg, +110kg), Athletics Discus Final
|1:00 PM – 11:00 PM IST
|July 31
|Judo (Prelims & Finals), Boxing (Semi-finals), Athletics (Mixed 4x400m Heats, Javelin Throw Final, 200m Final)
|Judo Medal Block, Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Final
|2:30 PM – 11:00 PM IST
|August 1
|Boxing (Finals Block), Athletics (Relay Finals, Decathlon), Track Cycling
|Boxing Finals, Athletics Relay Finals
|2:30 PM – 11:30 PM IST
|August 2
|Closing Ceremony, Final Event Medal Decisions
|Closing Ceremony
|10:30 PM IST
Weightlifting & Para Powerlifting: Men's 60kg, 65kg, 79kg, 94kg, +110kg; Women's 48kg, 53kg, 58kg, 63kg, 69kg, 77kg, +86kg
Athletics & Para Athletics: Men's Javelin Throw, Men's 100m, Men's Long Jump, Men's Triple Jump, Women's High Jump, Women's Discus Throw, Mixed 4x400m Relay
Boxing: Women's 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 65kg, 75kg; Men's 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 80kg, 90kg, 90+kg
Judo: Men's & Women's Weight Category Finals (July 31 Medal Block)
Gymnastics: Men's & Women's Team Finals, Individual All-Around, Individual Apparatus Finals.
|Date
|Event
|Indian Athletes
|Session (IST)
|July 27
|Men's 400m Hurdles (R1), Long Jump Qual, High Jump Final
|Gurindervir Singh, Sarvesh Kushare
|2:30 PM / 11:00 PM IST
|July 28
|Men's 400m R1, Women's High Jump, Men's 100m Final
|Gurindervir Singh
|2:30 PM / 11:00 PM IST
|July 29
|Men's Shot Put Qual, Men's 200m R1, Men's Long Jump Final
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|2:30 PM / 11:00 PM IST
|July 30
|Men's Javelin Throw Qual, Women's Discus Throw Final
|Neeraj Chopra
|2:30 PM / 11:00 PM IST
|July 31
|Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats, Men's Javelin Throw Final
|Neeraj Chopra, Indian Relay Team
|2:30 PM / 11:00 PM IST
|Date
|Event
|Indian Athletes
|Session (IST)
|July 24–27
|Round of 32 & Round of 16 Preliminary Bouts
|Lovlina Borgohain & Indian Boxing Squad
|3:30 PM IST
|July 28–29
|Quarter-Final Bouts
|Lovlina Borgohain
|3:30 PM IST
|July 31
|Semi-Final Bouts
|TBD
|3:00 PM IST
|August 1
|Medal Finals Block
|TBD
|3:00 PM & 8:30 PM IST
|Date
|Event
|Indian Athletes
|Session (IST)
|July 24
|Men's & Women's Para Powerlifting Finals
|Parmjeet Kumar, Sakina Khatun
|5:30 PM & 10:30 PM IST
|July 26
|Women's 48kg Final, Men's 60kg & 65kg Finals
|Mirabai Chanu, Gyaneshwari Yadav
|2:00 PM & 6:30 PM IST
|July 27
|Women's 53kg & 58kg Finals, Men's 79kg Final
|Achinta Sheuli
|5:30 PM & 12:30 AM IST
|July 28
|Women's 63kg & 69kg Finals
|Harjinder Kaur
|6:30 PM & 11:00 PM IST
|July 30
|Men's +110kg & Women's +86kg Finals
|Gurdeep Singh
|6:30 PM & 11:00 PM IST
|Date
|Event
|Indian Athletes
|Session (IST)
|July 24
|Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification
|Pranati Nayak & Team
|4:30 PM IST
|July 25
|Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification
|Pranati Nayak & Team
|4:30 PM IST
|July 26
|Individual All-Around Finals (Men & Women)
|TBD
|4:30 PM & 10:30 PM IST
|July 27–28
|Individual Apparatus Finals
|TBD
|4:30 PM IST
|Date
|Event
|Indian Athletes
|Session (IST)
|July 31
|Men's & Women's Weight Categories (Prelims & Finals)
|Sushila Devi, Vijay Kumar Yadav
|3:30 PM (Prelims) / 8:30 PM IST (Finals)
|Date
|Event
|Indian Athletes
|Session (IST)
|July 24
|Men's S13 100m Freestyle & Relay Finals
|Srihari Nataraj, Sajan Prakash
|11:30 PM IST
|July 25
|50m Backstroke & 200m Freestyle
|Srihari Nataraj
|11:30 PM IST
|July 27
|Men's 200m Butterfly Heats & Final
|Sajan Prakash
|3:00 PM (Heats) / 11:30 PM IST (Final)
|Date
|Event
|Indian Athletes
|Session (IST)
|July 30
|Team Sprint, Team Pursuit & Time Trial
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Triyasha Paul
|2:30 PM (Qualifying) / 8:30 PM IST (Finals)
|Date
|Event
|Indian Athletes
|Session (IST)
|July 25
|Group Stage: India Women vs Scotland
|Indian 3x3 Basketball Team
|9:30 PM IST
|July 27
|Group Stage: India Women vs Nigeria
|Indian 3x3 Basketball Team
|9:30 PM IST
|Sport / Event
|Start Date
|End Date
|Venue
|Opening Ceremony
|July 23, 2026
|July 23, 2026
|OVO Hydro
|3x3 Basketball
|July 24, 2026
|July 28, 2026
|SEC Centre
|Artistic Gymnastics
|July 24, 2026
|July 28, 2026
|OVO Hydro
|Athletics & Para Athletics
|July 27, 2026
|August 1, 2026
|Scotstoun Stadium
|Bowls & Para Bowls
|July 23, 2026
|August 1, 2026
|Kelvingrove Lawn Bowls Centre
|Boxing
|July 24, 2026
|August 1, 2026
|SEC Centre
|Judo
|July 31, 2026
|August 1, 2026
|SEC Centre
|Netball
|July 24, 2026
|August 2, 2026
|Glasgow International Arena
|Swimming & Para Swimming
|July 24, 2026
|July 29, 2026
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|Track Cycling & Para Cycling
|July 29, 2026
|August 1, 2026
|Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome
|Weightlifting & Powerlifting
|July 24, 2026
|July 30, 2026
|SEC Armadillo
|Closing Ceremony
|August 2, 2026
|August 2, 2026
|OVO Hydro
|Venue
|Hosted Sports
|Scotstoun Stadium
|Athletics & Para Athletics
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|Swimming & Para Swimming
|Scottish Event Campus (SEC) (OVO Hydro, Armadillo, SEC Centre)
|Opening & Closing Ceremonies, Gymnastics, Boxing, Weightlifting, Judo, 3x3 Basketball
|Glasgow International Arena & Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome
|Track Cycling, Netball
Fans in India can watch the 2026 Commonwealth Games on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. As far as live streaming is concerned, it will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
As for timings, the morning/afternoon sessions start around 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM IST, while evening/medal sessions run from 8:30 PM to 12:30 AM IST.
India's competition begins on 23 July 2026 at 2:00 PM IST with the Lawn Bowls preliminary rounds, followed by the Opening Ceremony at 10:30 PM IST.
Most primary events featuring Indian athletes kick off between 1:00 PM IST (afternoon session) and 8:30 PM IST (evening session).
Check the Today's India Schedule section above for real-time daily athlete matchups and medal event updates.
You can stream all events live on Sony LIV or watch on TV via Sony Sports Network in India.
India is competing across 8 able-bodied and 5 para-sports, including Athletics, Weightlifting, Boxing, Gymnastics, Judo, Swimming, Track Cycling, and 3x3 Basketball.
Top medal contenders include Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw), Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), and Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put).
The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, 2 August 2026, starting at 10:30 PM IST at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.