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Commonwealth Games 2026: Complete India schedule, day-wise fixtures, athletes, live streaming and more

Check India's complete schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, including day-wise fixtures, Indian athletes, medal events, timings in IST, results and medal prospects.

PN Vishnu
Published22 Jul 2026, 06:00 PM IST
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India's Chef de Mission for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Rohit Rajpal, with athletes during the Kit Unveiling and Send-off Ceremony for Team India in New Delhi on Tuesday.
India's Chef de Mission for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Rohit Rajpal, with athletes during the Kit Unveiling and Send-off Ceremony for Team India in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)
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The wait is finally over as India gears up for another Commonwealth Games (CWG) campaign, with Scotland's Glasgow hosting the upcoming edition from 23 July to 2 August.

India has sent a 125-member athlete contingent to the Commonwealth Games, far lower than the 215-member contingent that travelled to Birmingham four years ago. This is because of the absence of several traditional sporting disciplines such as cricket, badminton and wrestling.

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Also Read | CWG 2026: How exclusion of major sports affects India's medal chances in Glasgow

After the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host in 2023 due to rising costs, Glasgow stepped in to save the Games. However, the Scottish city agreed to host only on the condition that the event would be significantly smaller and make use of existing venues. As a result, the programme was reduced from 19 sports featured at Birmingham 2022 to just 10 sports.

Several Olympic medallists and world champions headline the squad, with Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen expected to spearhead the medal charge.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2026: Full list of Indian athletes at CWG in Glasgow

The opening few days will largely feature qualification rounds and preliminary contests, while the second half of the Games is expected to witness most of India's medal opportunities. Athletics, traditionally one of the biggest attractions of any multi-sport event, begins towards the end of the competition, while boxing and weightlifting are likely to provide early podium finishes.

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With fewer medal events than previous Commonwealth Games, every result will have a greater impact on India's overall standing. A strong start in boxing and weightlifting could build momentum before the athletics stars take centre stage in the final week.

Also Read | Ahmedabad confirmed as official host city of Commonwealth Games 2030

Here are the details pertaining to India's 2026 Commonwealth Games campaign.

India at Commonwealth Games 2026

DetailInformation
GamesCommonwealth Games 2026 (23rd Edition)
VenueGlasgow, Scotland
DatesJuly 23 – August 2, 2026
Indian Contingent124 Athletes (Competing across 8 able-bodied and 5 para-sports)
Sports10 Sports Total

India's Full Day-wise Schedule

DateIndian EventsMedal EventsIST Time (Key Sessions)
July 23Lawn Bowls (Men's Singles, Women's Pairs), Opening CeremonyOpening Ceremony2:00 PM IST onwards / Opening Ceremony at 10:30 PM IST
July 24Lawn Bowls, Boxing (R32/R16), Gymnastics Qualification, Para Powerlifting, Para SwimmingPara Powerlifting Finals, Gymnastics Men's Team, Swimming Relay Finals1:00 PM – 11:30 PM IST
July 25Lawn Bowls, Boxing, Gymnastics (Women's Team), 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball (IND vs SCO), Para SwimmingGymnastics Women's Team Final, Para Swimming Finals1:00 PM – 11:30 PM IST
July 26Lawn Bowls, Weightlifting (Men's 60kg, Women's 48kg, Men's 65kg), Boxing, Gymnastics All-AroundWeightlifting Finals, Gymnastics Individual All-Around1:00 PM – 11:00 PM IST
July 27Lawn Bowls (Semi-finals), Athletics (400m H, Long Jump Qual, High Jump Final), Swimming, Weightlifting, 3x3 BasketballAthletics Finals, Gymnastics Apparatus Finals, Weightlifting Finals1:00 PM – 12:30 AM IST
July 28Lawn Bowls (Medal Matches), Athletics (Men's 400m, 100m Semis/Finals), Weightlifting (Women's 63kg, 69kg)Lawn Bowls Finals, Athletics Men's 100m, Weightlifting Finals1:00 PM – 11:00 PM IST
July 29Lawn Bowls, Weightlifting (Women's 77kg, Men's 94kg), Athletics (200m R1, Long Jump Final, 3000m SC)Weightlifting Finals, Athletics Long Jump Final & 3000m SC1:00 PM – 11:00 PM IST
July 30Track Cycling (Qualifying & Team Finals), Athletics (Javelin Qual, Triple Jump, Discus Final, 5000m), WeightliftingTrack Cycling Finals, Weightlifting Finals (+86kg, +110kg), Athletics Discus Final1:00 PM – 11:00 PM IST
July 31Judo (Prelims & Finals), Boxing (Semi-finals), Athletics (Mixed 4x400m Heats, Javelin Throw Final, 200m Final)Judo Medal Block, Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Final2:30 PM – 11:00 PM IST
August 1Boxing (Finals Block), Athletics (Relay Finals, Decathlon), Track CyclingBoxing Finals, Athletics Relay Finals2:30 PM – 11:30 PM IST
August 2Closing Ceremony, Final Event Medal DecisionsClosing Ceremony10:30 PM IST

Medal events featuring India

Weightlifting & Para Powerlifting: Men's 60kg, 65kg, 79kg, 94kg, +110kg; Women's 48kg, 53kg, 58kg, 63kg, 69kg, 77kg, +86kg

Athletics & Para Athletics: Men's Javelin Throw, Men's 100m, Men's Long Jump, Men's Triple Jump, Women's High Jump, Women's Discus Throw, Mixed 4x400m Relay

Boxing: Women's 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 65kg, 75kg; Men's 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 80kg, 90kg, 90+kg

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Judo: Men's & Women's Weight Category Finals (July 31 Medal Block)

Gymnastics: Men's & Women's Team Finals, Individual All-Around, Individual Apparatus Finals.

Sport-wise India schedule

Athletics and para athletics

DateEventIndian AthletesSession (IST)
July 27Men's 400m Hurdles (R1), Long Jump Qual, High Jump FinalGurindervir Singh, Sarvesh Kushare2:30 PM / 11:00 PM IST
July 28Men's 400m R1, Women's High Jump, Men's 100m FinalGurindervir Singh2:30 PM / 11:00 PM IST
July 29Men's Shot Put Qual, Men's 200m R1, Men's Long Jump FinalTajinderpal Singh Toor2:30 PM / 11:00 PM IST
July 30Men's Javelin Throw Qual, Women's Discus Throw FinalNeeraj Chopra2:30 PM / 11:00 PM IST
July 31Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats, Men's Javelin Throw FinalNeeraj Chopra, Indian Relay Team2:30 PM / 11:00 PM IST

Boxing

DateEventIndian AthletesSession (IST)
July 24–27Round of 32 & Round of 16 Preliminary BoutsLovlina Borgohain & Indian Boxing Squad3:30 PM IST
July 28–29Quarter-Final BoutsLovlina Borgohain3:30 PM IST
July 31Semi-Final BoutsTBD3:00 PM IST
August 1Medal Finals BlockTBD3:00 PM & 8:30 PM IST

Weightlifting and para-lifting

DateEventIndian AthletesSession (IST)
July 24Men's & Women's Para Powerlifting FinalsParmjeet Kumar, Sakina Khatun5:30 PM & 10:30 PM IST
July 26Women's 48kg Final, Men's 60kg & 65kg FinalsMirabai Chanu, Gyaneshwari Yadav2:00 PM & 6:30 PM IST
July 27Women's 53kg & 58kg Finals, Men's 79kg FinalAchinta Sheuli5:30 PM & 12:30 AM IST
July 28Women's 63kg & 69kg FinalsHarjinder Kaur6:30 PM & 11:00 PM IST
July 30Men's +110kg & Women's +86kg FinalsGurdeep Singh6:30 PM & 11:00 PM IST

Gymnastics

DateEventIndian AthletesSession (IST)
July 24Men's Team Final & Individual QualificationPranati Nayak & Team4:30 PM IST
July 25Women's Team Final & Individual QualificationPranati Nayak & Team4:30 PM IST
July 26Individual All-Around Finals (Men & Women)TBD4:30 PM & 10:30 PM IST
July 27–28Individual Apparatus FinalsTBD4:30 PM IST

Judo

DateEventIndian AthletesSession (IST)
July 31Men's & Women's Weight Categories (Prelims & Finals)Sushila Devi, Vijay Kumar Yadav3:30 PM (Prelims) / 8:30 PM IST (Finals)

Swimming and para-swimming

DateEventIndian AthletesSession (IST)
July 24Men's S13 100m Freestyle & Relay FinalsSrihari Nataraj, Sajan Prakash11:30 PM IST
July 2550m Backstroke & 200m FreestyleSrihari Nataraj11:30 PM IST
July 27Men's 200m Butterfly Heats & FinalSajan Prakash3:00 PM (Heats) / 11:30 PM IST (Final)

Track cycling and para-track cycling

DateEventIndian AthletesSession (IST)
July 30Team Sprint, Team Pursuit & Time TrialDavid Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Triyasha Paul2:30 PM (Qualifying) / 8:30 PM IST (Finals)

3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball

DateEventIndian AthletesSession (IST)
July 25Group Stage: India Women vs ScotlandIndian 3x3 Basketball Team9:30 PM IST
July 27Group Stage: India Women vs NigeriaIndian 3x3 Basketball Team9:30 PM IST

Overall schedule of Commonwealth Games 2026

Sport / EventStart DateEnd DateVenue
Opening CeremonyJuly 23, 2026July 23, 2026OVO Hydro
3x3 BasketballJuly 24, 2026July 28, 2026SEC Centre
Artistic GymnasticsJuly 24, 2026July 28, 2026OVO Hydro
Athletics & Para AthleticsJuly 27, 2026August 1, 2026Scotstoun Stadium
Bowls & Para BowlsJuly 23, 2026August 1, 2026Kelvingrove Lawn Bowls Centre
BoxingJuly 24, 2026August 1, 2026SEC Centre
JudoJuly 31, 2026August 1, 2026SEC Centre
NetballJuly 24, 2026August 2, 2026Glasgow International Arena
Swimming & Para SwimmingJuly 24, 2026July 29, 2026Tollcross International Swimming Centre
Track Cycling & Para CyclingJuly 29, 2026August 1, 2026Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome
Weightlifting & PowerliftingJuly 24, 2026July 30, 2026SEC Armadillo
Closing CeremonyAugust 2, 2026August 2, 2026OVO Hydro

Full list of venues for CWG 2026

VenueHosted Sports
Scotstoun StadiumAthletics & Para Athletics
Tollcross International Swimming CentreSwimming & Para Swimming
Scottish Event Campus (SEC) (OVO Hydro, Armadillo, SEC Centre)Opening & Closing Ceremonies, Gymnastics, Boxing, Weightlifting, Judo, 3x3 Basketball
Glasgow International Arena & Sir Chris Hoy VelodromeTrack Cycling, Netball

How to Watch in India?

Fans in India can watch the 2026 Commonwealth Games on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. As far as live streaming is concerned, it will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

As for timings, the morning/afternoon sessions start around 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM IST, while evening/medal sessions run from 8:30 PM to 12:30 AM IST.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When do India's events start?

India's competition begins on 23 July 2026 at 2:00 PM IST with the Lawn Bowls preliminary rounds, followed by the Opening Ceremony at 10:30 PM IST.

Most primary events featuring Indian athletes kick off between 1:00 PM IST (afternoon session) and 8:30 PM IST (evening session).

How to check Indian athletes' event schedule?

Check the Today's India Schedule section above for real-time daily athlete matchups and medal event updates.

Where can I watch Commonwealth Games live?

You can stream all events live on Sony LIV or watch on TV via Sony Sports Network in India.

Which sports are India participating in?

India is competing across 8 able-bodied and 5 para-sports, including Athletics, Weightlifting, Boxing, Gymnastics, Judo, Swimming, Track Cycling, and 3x3 Basketball.

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Who are India's medal favourites?

Top medal contenders include Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw), Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), and Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put).

When is the closing ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, 2 August 2026, starting at 10:30 PM IST at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

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