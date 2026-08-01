Subscribe
Live Update

Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE: India's Preeti Prawar, Jaismine Lamboria punch gold medals in boxing at CWG 2026

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Indian athletes will look to clinch more medals to their tally at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Boxers including Lovlina Borgohain and Jaismine Lamboria will be among the gold medal contenders later in the day.

PN Vishnu
Updated1 Aug 2026, 04:00:50 PM IST
Advertisement
Praveen Chithravel competes in the men's triple jump qualifying round during the athletics event at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, on day seven of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday.
Praveen Chithravel competes in the men's triple jump qualifying round during the athletics event at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, on day seven of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday. (AFP)

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: India will look to add more medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow on Saturday, with boxers, judokas and track athletes all in action. As many as 10 Indian boxers will compete in the finals of their respective categories on Saturday.

Lovlina Borgohain, who will compete in the women's 75kg category final, will be one of the medal hopefuls for India in boxing. The other medal hopefuls in boxing include Jaismine Lamboria (Women's 57kg final), Sachin Siwach (Men's 60kg final) and Priya Ghanghas (Women's 60kg final.

In athletics, Gulveer Singh, who won silver in men's 10,000m, will return to clinch an other medal in the men's 5000m event. He will hope to turn the colour of the medal to gold this time around. In the men's triple jump final, India will be represented by Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran.

There are quite a handful events of judo as well, with Harsh Tokas, Unnati Sharma and Karanjit Singh Maan all in action.

India's CWG 2026 August 1 schedule

Time (IST)EventIndian Athlete(s)
2:30 PMTrack Cycling – Men's Sprint QualifyingDavid Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem
2:35 PMPara Athletics (Medal Event) – Men's Shot Put F57 FinalSoman Rana, Shubham Juyal
2:40 PMAthletics (Medal Event) – Men's Triple Jump FinalPraveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran
2:50 PMPara Athletics (Medal Event) – Men's 1500m T54 FinalRamesh Shanmugam
3:00 PMAthletics (Medal Event) – Women's 10,000m Race Walk FinalPriyanka Goswami, Ravina
3:27 PMTrack Cycling – Men's Sprint Round of 16 (if qualified)Qualifiers
3:30 PMBoxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 54kg FinalTBA
3:45 PMBoxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 57kg FinalJaismine Lamboria
3:50 PMBowls – Men's Pairs Sectional Play vs EnglandNavneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar
3:54 PMJudo – Women's 63kg Round of 16Unnati Sharma
4:03 PMTrack Cycling – Men's Sprint Quarter-final (if qualified)TBA
4:15 PMBoxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Men's 55kg FinalJadumani Singh Mandengbam
4:19 PMTrack Cycling – Men's 10km Scratch Race QualifyingHarshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar
4:36 PMJudo – Men's 90kg Round of 16Karanjit Singh Maan
5:00 PMJudo – Women's 63kg Quarter-final (if qualified)Unnati Sharma
5:18 PMJudo – Men's 81kg Quarter-finalHarsh Tokas
5:30 PMJudo – Women's 70kg Quarter-finalInunganbi Takhellambam
5:36 PMJudo – Men's 90kg Quarter-final (if qualified)Karanjit Singh Maan
5:54 PMJudo – Women's 63kg Repechage (if qualified)Unnati Sharma
6:00 PMJudo – Men's 81kg Repechage (if qualified)Harsh Tokas
6:06 PMJudo – Women's 70kg Repechage (if qualified)Inunganbi Takhellambam
6:12 PMJudo – Men's 90kg Repechage (if qualified)Karanjit Singh Maan
6:24 PMJudo – Women's 63kg Semi-final (if qualified)Unnati Sharma
6:30 PMJudo – Men's 81kg Semi-final (if qualified)Harsh Tokas
6:30 PMJudo – Women's 70kg Semi-final (if qualified)Inunganbi Takhellambam
6:30 PMJudo – Men's 90kg Semi-final (if qualified)Karanjit Singh Maan
7:38 PMTrack Cycling – Men's Sprint Semi-final (if qualified)TBA
8:48 PMJudo (Medal Event) – Women's 63kg Bronze Medal Bout (if qualified)Unnati Sharma
9:00 PMBoxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 51kg FinalSakshi Chaudhary
9:00 PMJudo (Medal Event) – Women's 63kg Final (if qualified)Unnati Sharma
9:15 PMBoxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 60kg FinalPriya Ghanghas
9:30 PMBoxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 70kg FinalArundhati Choudhary
9:30 PMJudo (Medal Event) – Men's 81kg Bronze Medal Bout (if qualified)Harsh Tokas
9:42 PMJudo (Medal Event) – Men's 81kg Final (if qualified)Harsh Tokas
9:45 PMBoxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 75kg FinalLovlina Borgohain
9:48 PMJudo (Medal Event) – Women's 70kg Bronze Medal Bout (if qualified)Inunganbi Takhellambam
10:00 PMBoxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Men's 60kg FinalSachin Siwach
10:00 PMJudo (Medal Event) – Women's 70kg Final (if qualified)Inunganbi Takhellambam
10:02 PMTrack Cycling (Medal Event) – Men's Sprint Final (if qualified)TBA
10:15 PMBoxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Men's 80kg FinalAnkush Panghal
10:20 PMBowls – Women's Singles Sectional Play vs South AfricaNayanmoni Saikia
10:30 PMBoxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Men's +90kg FinalNarender Berwal
10:30 PMJudo (Medal Event) – Men's 90kg Bronze Medal Bout (if qualified)Karanjit Singh Maan
10:42 PMJudo (Medal Event) – Men's 90kg Final (if qualified)Karanjit Singh Maan
10:50 PMTrack Cycling (Medal Event) – Men's 10km Scratch Race Final (if qualified)Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar
11:35 PMAthletics (Medal Event) – Men's Pole Vault FinalDev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
11:45 PMBowls – Men's Pairs Semi-final (if qualified)Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar
12:15 AM (Aug 2)Athletics (Medal Event) – Men's 5000m FinalGulveer Singh
1:50 AM (Aug 2)Athletics (Medal Event) – Mixed 4x400m Relay FinalRajesh Ramesh, Vishal TK, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak, Rashdeep Kaur

Medal events today

Athletics: Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran (Men's Triple Jump Final); Priyanka Goswami and Ravina (Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final); Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar (Men's Pole Vault Final); Gulveer Singh (Men's 5000m Final); Rajesh Ramesh, Vishal TK, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak and Rashdeep Kaur (Mixed 4x400m Relay Final).

Para Athletics: Soman Rana and Shubham Juyal (Men's Shot Put F57 Final); Ramesh Shanmugam (Men's 1500m T54 Final).

Boxing: Preeti Pawar (Women's 54kg Final), Jaismine Lamboria (Women's 57kg Final), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (Men's 55kg Final), Sakshi Chaudhary (Women's 51kg Final), Priya Ghanghas (Women's 60kg Final), Arundhati Choudhary (Women's 70kg Final), Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 75kg Final), Sachin Siwach (Men's 60kg Final), Ankush Panghal (Men's 80kg Final) and Narender Berwal (Men's +90kg Final).

Judo: Unnati Sharma (Women's 63kg medal bouts, subject to qualification); Harsh Tokas (Men's 81kg medal bouts, subject to qualification); Inunganbi Takhellambam (Women's 70kg medal bouts, subject to qualification); Karanjit Singh Maan (Men's 90kg medal bouts, subject to qualification).

Track Cycling: Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Dinesh Kumar (Men's 10km Scratch Race Final, if qualified); David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Rojit Singh Yanglem (Men's Sprint Final, if qualified).

Where to watch CWG 2026 live on TV and OTT?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 Commonwealth Games on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

How many medals have India won in Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games so far?

India have won 23 medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games so far. This includes five gold, 12 silver and six bronze medals.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
1 Aug 2026, 03:58:55 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Jaismine Lamboria wins gold

After losing the first round to Michaela Walsh, India's Jaismine Lamboria bounces back in the second round. she dominates in the third round too. Can she win another gold? Yes, she does. Jaismine beats the defending champion to clinch India's second gold in boxing.

1 Aug 2026, 03:49:28 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Indian Jaismine Lamboria in action

After Oreeti Pawar, another Indian Jaismine Lamboria is fighting for gold against Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland in the women's 57kg final. Can she win a gold?

1 Aug 2026, 03:43:25 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Preeti Prawar wins gold

We are in the final minbeats ute of the bout. Time for the result. India's Preeti Prawar beats Canadian Scarlett Delgado 5-0 by unanimous decision to clinch first boxing gold in the CWG 2026.

Advertisement
1 Aug 2026, 03:41:17 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Preeti Pawar in action

India's Preeti Pawar is currently in action in the final of the women's 54kg aganst Canadian Scarlett Delgado. So far the Indian has been dominating.

1 Aug 2026, 03:26:36 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: India's cyclists crash out

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Rojit Singh Yanglem have all failed to qualify for the next round of men's sprint in track cycling as they finish outside the top 16. Rojit finishes in 22nd place, with Ronaldo in 24th and David Beckham in 25th.

1 Aug 2026, 03:16:25 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Selva Prabhu impresses in his third attempt

India's Selva Prabhu Thirumaran impresses in his third attempt with a jump of 16.43m. He remains in third place, and will be looking to go even better in his next attempt.

Advertisement
1 Aug 2026, 03:07:41 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Praveen Chithravel completes his second attempt

Praveen Chithravel completes his second attempt in the men's triple jump final, and goes for a distance of 15.64m, which is lesser than his first attempt. He is currently fifth in the latest standings.

1 Aug 2026, 03:02:01 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Selva Prabhu in third place currently

Selva Praabhu Thirumaran goes for his second attempt in the men's triple jump final, and jumps a distance of 16.17m. He climbs to third place in the latest standings.

1 Aug 2026, 02:54:55 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Praveen Chithravel betters Selva Prabhu's attempt

Praveen Chithravel makes his first attempt in the men's triple jump final, and he betters Selva Prabhu's score. Praveen jumps a distance of 16.05m, and climbs to fourth place, with his countryman slipping to fifth place for now.

Advertisement
1 Aug 2026, 02:50:20 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Selva Prabhu Thirumaran currently in fourth place

In the men's triple jump final, India's Selva Prabhu Thirumaran jumps a distance of 15.87m in his first attempt. He is currently in fourth place in the latest standings.

1 Aug 2026, 02:41:55 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran in triple jump final action

The men's triple jump final has got underway in Glasgow, with Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran featuring in it. The duo will be looking to add to India's medal tally.

1 Aug 2026, 02:34:50 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Indians in action at men's shot put F57 final

Right, so India's events are about to start, and the men's shot put F57 final will feature Suman Rana and Shubham Juyal from the country.

The F57 category is for para athletes with lower-limb impairments who compete in seated field events. It includes athletes with conditions such as leg amputations, paraplegia or other impairments that significantly affect the lower limbs, while preserving good upper-body and trunk function.

Advertisement
1 Aug 2026, 02:24:28 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Who is Asmita Dey?

Asmita Dey, who was born on March 22, 2003, in Belonia, Tripura, spent her childhood in a humble family of four children. With her father, Arjun Kumar Dey, working as a bicycle mechanic, she initially pursued athletics and competed in the 800m at the district level.

However, an opportunity to train in judo under the guidance of a coach redirected her career toward the combat sport.

Read the full profile of Asmita Dey here.

1 Aug 2026, 02:07:19 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Full list of India's medal winners in Glasgow

Jhandu Kumar – Para Powerlifting – Men's Heavyweight – Bronze

Mirabai Chanu – Weightlifting – Women's 48kg – Gold

Rishikanta Singh – Weightlifting – Men's 60kg – Silver

Raja Muthupandi – Weightlifting – Men's 65kg – Silver

Sharmila Dhankar – Para Athletics – Women's Shot Put F57 – Gold

Gyaneshwari Yadav – Weightlifting – Women's 53kg – Silver

Sarvesh Kushare – Athletics – Men's High Jump – Silver

Valluri Ajaya Babu – Weightlifting – Men's 79kg – Silver

Bindyarani Devi – Weightlifting – Women's 58kg – Bronze

Shilpa K Shyla – Para Athletics – Women's Shot Put F57 – Bronze

Harjinder Kaur – Weightlifting – Women's 69kg – Silver

Gulveer Singh – Athletics – Men's 10,000m – Silver

M. Sreeshankar – Athletics – Men's Long Jump – Silver

Dilip Gavit – Para Athletics – Men's 100m T47 – Gold

Mohammed Basil – Para Athletics – Men's 100m T47 – Silver

Lovepreet Singh – Weightlifting – Men's +110kg – Silver

Seema Kaliramna – Athletics – Women's Discus Throw – Bronze

Asmita Dey – Judo – Women's 48kg – Gold

Harsh Singh – Judo – Men's 60kg – Gold

Neeraj Chopra – Athletics – Men's Javelin Throw – Silver

Yash Vir Singh – Athletics – Men's Javelin Throw – Bronze

Tejaswin Shankar – Athletics – Men's Decathlon – Bronze

Yamini Mourya – Judo – Women's 57kg – Silver

1 Aug 2026, 01:52:00 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Which is the first event featuring Indians today?

India's campaign on Saturday will get underway with the men's sprint qualifying in track cycling at 2:30 PM IST. David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Rojit Singh Yanglem will be in action.

1 Aug 2026, 01:27:46 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: All you need to know about Yash Vir Singh

Yash Vir Singh, born on October 22, 2001, in Jaipur, began his sporting journey on the basketball court before switching to javelin throw. He initially took up basketball to improve his fitness, but later discovered his aptitude for the spear.

One of the early highlights of Yash Vir Singh's career came at the U20 Federation Cup in January 2021, where his 78.68m effort erased Neeraj Chopra's previous record of 76.91m.

Click here to know more about Yash Vir Singh.

1 Aug 2026, 01:07:31 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: What did Neeraj Chopra say after winning javelin throw silver?

Neeraj Chopra returned to competitive action only in June this year, when he took part in the Doha Diamond League. He finished fourth in that competition, and then followed it up with a silver medal in Glasgow on Friday.

He said that while he fared better in Glasgow, he still has a long way to go in order to return to his best-ever form.

"I can't say my fitness is back to what it used to be," Chopra told reporters after the final. "I'm getting there gradually. Doha (Diamond League in June) was my first competition back, and nobody could say I was fully prepared then. I was a little better here, but I'm still trying to regain my rhythm through the upcoming competitions," he added.

1 Aug 2026, 12:50:10 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Where India stands in the updated CWG 2026 medals tally

India are in 10th place in the updated Commonwealth Games 2026 medals tally with 23 medals in total. This includes five gold, 12 silver and six bronze medals.

Australia lead the medals tally with 128 medals, that include 55 gold, 30 silver and 43 bronze medals.

1 Aug 2026, 12:37:45 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: How many medals did India win on Friday (31 July)?

India won six medals across multiple events at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday, adding up their total number of medals to 23.

Indian medal winners on Friday

Men's javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra (Silver) and Yash Vir Singh (Bronze)

Women's 48kg judo final: Asmita Dey (Silver)

Men's 60kg judo final: Harsh Singh (Gold)

Women's 57kg judo final: Yamini Mourya (Silver)

Men's decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar (Bronze)

1 Aug 2026, 12:23:45 PM IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Where can fans watch the Commonwealth Games?

Fans in India can watch the 2026 Commonwealth Games on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will also be available on Sony LIV app and website.

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsSports NewsCommonwealth Games 2026, LIVE: India's Preeti Prawar, Jaismine Lamboria punch gold medals in boxing at CWG 2026
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts