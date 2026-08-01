Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE: India's Preeti Prawar, Jaismine Lamboria punch gold medals in boxing at CWG 2026

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: India will look to add more medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow on Saturday, with boxers, judokas and track athletes all in action. As many as 10 Indian boxers will compete in the finals of their respective categories on Saturday.

Lovlina Borgohain, who will compete in the women's 75kg category final, will be one of the medal hopefuls for India in boxing. The other medal hopefuls in boxing include Jaismine Lamboria (Women's 57kg final), Sachin Siwach (Men's 60kg final) and Priya Ghanghas (Women's 60kg final.

In athletics, Gulveer Singh, who won silver in men's 10,000m, will return to clinch an other medal in the men's 5000m event. He will hope to turn the colour of the medal to gold this time around. In the men's triple jump final, India will be represented by Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran.

There are quite a handful events of judo as well, with Harsh Tokas, Unnati Sharma and Karanjit Singh Maan all in action.

India's CWG 2026 August 1 schedule

Time (IST) Event Indian Athlete(s) 2:30 PM Track Cycling – Men's Sprint Qualifying David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem 2:35 PM Para Athletics (Medal Event) – Men's Shot Put F57 Final Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal 2:40 PM Athletics (Medal Event) – Men's Triple Jump Final Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran 2:50 PM Para Athletics (Medal Event) – Men's 1500m T54 Final Ramesh Shanmugam 3:00 PM Athletics (Medal Event) – Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final Priyanka Goswami, Ravina 3:27 PM Track Cycling – Men's Sprint Round of 16 (if qualified) Qualifiers 3:30 PM Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 54kg Final TBA 3:45 PM Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 57kg Final Jaismine Lamboria 3:50 PM Bowls – Men's Pairs Sectional Play vs England Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar 3:54 PM Judo – Women's 63kg Round of 16 Unnati Sharma 4:03 PM Track Cycling – Men's Sprint Quarter-final (if qualified) TBA 4:15 PM Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Men's 55kg Final Jadumani Singh Mandengbam 4:19 PM Track Cycling – Men's 10km Scratch Race Qualifying Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar 4:36 PM Judo – Men's 90kg Round of 16 Karanjit Singh Maan 5:00 PM Judo – Women's 63kg Quarter-final (if qualified) Unnati Sharma 5:18 PM Judo – Men's 81kg Quarter-final Harsh Tokas 5:30 PM Judo – Women's 70kg Quarter-final Inunganbi Takhellambam 5:36 PM Judo – Men's 90kg Quarter-final (if qualified) Karanjit Singh Maan 5:54 PM Judo – Women's 63kg Repechage (if qualified) Unnati Sharma 6:00 PM Judo – Men's 81kg Repechage (if qualified) Harsh Tokas 6:06 PM Judo – Women's 70kg Repechage (if qualified) Inunganbi Takhellambam 6:12 PM Judo – Men's 90kg Repechage (if qualified) Karanjit Singh Maan 6:24 PM Judo – Women's 63kg Semi-final (if qualified) Unnati Sharma 6:30 PM Judo – Men's 81kg Semi-final (if qualified) Harsh Tokas 6:30 PM Judo – Women's 70kg Semi-final (if qualified) Inunganbi Takhellambam 6:30 PM Judo – Men's 90kg Semi-final (if qualified) Karanjit Singh Maan 7:38 PM Track Cycling – Men's Sprint Semi-final (if qualified) TBA 8:48 PM Judo (Medal Event) – Women's 63kg Bronze Medal Bout (if qualified) Unnati Sharma 9:00 PM Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 51kg Final Sakshi Chaudhary 9:00 PM Judo (Medal Event) – Women's 63kg Final (if qualified) Unnati Sharma 9:15 PM Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 60kg Final Priya Ghanghas 9:30 PM Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 70kg Final Arundhati Choudhary 9:30 PM Judo (Medal Event) – Men's 81kg Bronze Medal Bout (if qualified) Harsh Tokas 9:42 PM Judo (Medal Event) – Men's 81kg Final (if qualified) Harsh Tokas 9:45 PM Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 75kg Final Lovlina Borgohain 9:48 PM Judo (Medal Event) – Women's 70kg Bronze Medal Bout (if qualified) Inunganbi Takhellambam 10:00 PM Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Men's 60kg Final Sachin Siwach 10:00 PM Judo (Medal Event) – Women's 70kg Final (if qualified) Inunganbi Takhellambam 10:02 PM Track Cycling (Medal Event) – Men's Sprint Final (if qualified) TBA 10:15 PM Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Men's 80kg Final Ankush Panghal 10:20 PM Bowls – Women's Singles Sectional Play vs South Africa Nayanmoni Saikia 10:30 PM Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Men's +90kg Final Narender Berwal 10:30 PM Judo (Medal Event) – Men's 90kg Bronze Medal Bout (if qualified) Karanjit Singh Maan 10:42 PM Judo (Medal Event) – Men's 90kg Final (if qualified) Karanjit Singh Maan 10:50 PM Track Cycling (Medal Event) – Men's 10km Scratch Race Final (if qualified) Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar 11:35 PM Athletics (Medal Event) – Men's Pole Vault Final Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar 11:45 PM Bowls – Men's Pairs Semi-final (if qualified) Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar 12:15 AM (Aug 2) Athletics (Medal Event) – Men's 5000m Final Gulveer Singh 1:50 AM (Aug 2) Athletics (Medal Event) – Mixed 4x400m Relay Final Rajesh Ramesh, Vishal TK, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak, Rashdeep Kaur

Medal events today

Athletics: Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran (Men's Triple Jump Final); Priyanka Goswami and Ravina (Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final); Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar (Men's Pole Vault Final); Gulveer Singh (Men's 5000m Final); Rajesh Ramesh, Vishal TK, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak and Rashdeep Kaur (Mixed 4x400m Relay Final).

Para Athletics: Soman Rana and Shubham Juyal (Men's Shot Put F57 Final); Ramesh Shanmugam (Men's 1500m T54 Final).

Boxing: Preeti Pawar (Women's 54kg Final), Jaismine Lamboria (Women's 57kg Final), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (Men's 55kg Final), Sakshi Chaudhary (Women's 51kg Final), Priya Ghanghas (Women's 60kg Final), Arundhati Choudhary (Women's 70kg Final), Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 75kg Final), Sachin Siwach (Men's 60kg Final), Ankush Panghal (Men's 80kg Final) and Narender Berwal (Men's +90kg Final).

Judo: Unnati Sharma (Women's 63kg medal bouts, subject to qualification); Harsh Tokas (Men's 81kg medal bouts, subject to qualification); Inunganbi Takhellambam (Women's 70kg medal bouts, subject to qualification); Karanjit Singh Maan (Men's 90kg medal bouts, subject to qualification).

Track Cycling: Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Dinesh Kumar (Men's 10km Scratch Race Final, if qualified); David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Rojit Singh Yanglem (Men's Sprint Final, if qualified).

Where to watch CWG 2026 live on TV and OTT?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 Commonwealth Games on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

How many medals have India won in Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games so far?

India have won 23 medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games so far. This includes five gold, 12 silver and six bronze medals.