Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE: India's Preeti Prawar, Jaismine Lamboria punch gold medals in boxing at CWG 2026

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: India will look to add more medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow on Saturday, with boxers, judokas and track athletes all in action. As many as 10 Indian boxers will compete in the finals of their respective categories on Saturday.
Lovlina Borgohain, who will compete in the women's 75kg category final, will be one of the medal hopefuls for India in boxing. The other medal hopefuls in boxing include Jaismine Lamboria (Women's 57kg final), Sachin Siwach (Men's 60kg final) and Priya Ghanghas (Women's 60kg final.
In athletics, Gulveer Singh, who won silver in men's 10,000m, will return to clinch an other medal in the men's 5000m event. He will hope to turn the colour of the medal to gold this time around. In the men's triple jump final, India will be represented by Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran.
There are quite a handful events of judo as well, with Harsh Tokas, Unnati Sharma and Karanjit Singh Maan all in action.
|Time (IST)
|Event
|Indian Athlete(s)
|2:30 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's Sprint Qualifying
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem
|2:35 PM
|Para Athletics (Medal Event) – Men's Shot Put F57 Final
|Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal
|2:40 PM
|Athletics (Medal Event) – Men's Triple Jump Final
|Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran
|2:50 PM
|Para Athletics (Medal Event) – Men's 1500m T54 Final
|Ramesh Shanmugam
|3:00 PM
|Athletics (Medal Event) – Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final
|Priyanka Goswami, Ravina
|3:27 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's Sprint Round of 16 (if qualified)
|Qualifiers
|3:30 PM
|Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 54kg Final
|TBA
|3:45 PM
|Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 57kg Final
|Jaismine Lamboria
|3:50 PM
|Bowls – Men's Pairs Sectional Play vs England
|Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar
|3:54 PM
|Judo – Women's 63kg Round of 16
|Unnati Sharma
|4:03 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's Sprint Quarter-final (if qualified)
|TBA
|4:15 PM
|Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Men's 55kg Final
|Jadumani Singh Mandengbam
|4:19 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's 10km Scratch Race Qualifying
|Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar
|4:36 PM
|Judo – Men's 90kg Round of 16
|Karanjit Singh Maan
|5:00 PM
|Judo – Women's 63kg Quarter-final (if qualified)
|Unnati Sharma
|5:18 PM
|Judo – Men's 81kg Quarter-final
|Harsh Tokas
|5:30 PM
|Judo – Women's 70kg Quarter-final
|Inunganbi Takhellambam
|5:36 PM
|Judo – Men's 90kg Quarter-final (if qualified)
|Karanjit Singh Maan
|5:54 PM
|Judo – Women's 63kg Repechage (if qualified)
|Unnati Sharma
|6:00 PM
|Judo – Men's 81kg Repechage (if qualified)
|Harsh Tokas
|6:06 PM
|Judo – Women's 70kg Repechage (if qualified)
|Inunganbi Takhellambam
|6:12 PM
|Judo – Men's 90kg Repechage (if qualified)
|Karanjit Singh Maan
|6:24 PM
|Judo – Women's 63kg Semi-final (if qualified)
|Unnati Sharma
|6:30 PM
|Judo – Men's 81kg Semi-final (if qualified)
|Harsh Tokas
|6:30 PM
|Judo – Women's 70kg Semi-final (if qualified)
|Inunganbi Takhellambam
|6:30 PM
|Judo – Men's 90kg Semi-final (if qualified)
|Karanjit Singh Maan
|7:38 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's Sprint Semi-final (if qualified)
|TBA
|8:48 PM
|Judo (Medal Event) – Women's 63kg Bronze Medal Bout (if qualified)
|Unnati Sharma
|9:00 PM
|Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 51kg Final
|Sakshi Chaudhary
|9:00 PM
|Judo (Medal Event) – Women's 63kg Final (if qualified)
|Unnati Sharma
|9:15 PM
|Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 60kg Final
|Priya Ghanghas
|9:30 PM
|Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 70kg Final
|Arundhati Choudhary
|9:30 PM
|Judo (Medal Event) – Men's 81kg Bronze Medal Bout (if qualified)
|Harsh Tokas
|9:42 PM
|Judo (Medal Event) – Men's 81kg Final (if qualified)
|Harsh Tokas
|9:45 PM
|Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Women's 75kg Final
|Lovlina Borgohain
|9:48 PM
|Judo (Medal Event) – Women's 70kg Bronze Medal Bout (if qualified)
|Inunganbi Takhellambam
|10:00 PM
|Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Men's 60kg Final
|Sachin Siwach
|10:00 PM
|Judo (Medal Event) – Women's 70kg Final (if qualified)
|Inunganbi Takhellambam
|10:02 PM
|Track Cycling (Medal Event) – Men's Sprint Final (if qualified)
|TBA
|10:15 PM
|Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Men's 80kg Final
|Ankush Panghal
|10:20 PM
|Bowls – Women's Singles Sectional Play vs South Africa
|Nayanmoni Saikia
|10:30 PM
|Boxing (Gold Medal Bout) – Men's +90kg Final
|Narender Berwal
|10:30 PM
|Judo (Medal Event) – Men's 90kg Bronze Medal Bout (if qualified)
|Karanjit Singh Maan
|10:42 PM
|Judo (Medal Event) – Men's 90kg Final (if qualified)
|Karanjit Singh Maan
|10:50 PM
|Track Cycling (Medal Event) – Men's 10km Scratch Race Final (if qualified)
|Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar
|11:35 PM
|Athletics (Medal Event) – Men's Pole Vault Final
|Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
|11:45 PM
|Bowls – Men's Pairs Semi-final (if qualified)
|Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar
|12:15 AM (Aug 2)
|Athletics (Medal Event) – Men's 5000m Final
|Gulveer Singh
|1:50 AM (Aug 2)
|Athletics (Medal Event) – Mixed 4x400m Relay Final
|Rajesh Ramesh, Vishal TK, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak, Rashdeep Kaur
Medal events today
Athletics: Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran (Men's Triple Jump Final); Priyanka Goswami and Ravina (Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final); Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar (Men's Pole Vault Final); Gulveer Singh (Men's 5000m Final); Rajesh Ramesh, Vishal TK, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak and Rashdeep Kaur (Mixed 4x400m Relay Final).
Para Athletics: Soman Rana and Shubham Juyal (Men's Shot Put F57 Final); Ramesh Shanmugam (Men's 1500m T54 Final).
Boxing: Preeti Pawar (Women's 54kg Final), Jaismine Lamboria (Women's 57kg Final), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (Men's 55kg Final), Sakshi Chaudhary (Women's 51kg Final), Priya Ghanghas (Women's 60kg Final), Arundhati Choudhary (Women's 70kg Final), Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 75kg Final), Sachin Siwach (Men's 60kg Final), Ankush Panghal (Men's 80kg Final) and Narender Berwal (Men's +90kg Final).
Judo: Unnati Sharma (Women's 63kg medal bouts, subject to qualification); Harsh Tokas (Men's 81kg medal bouts, subject to qualification); Inunganbi Takhellambam (Women's 70kg medal bouts, subject to qualification); Karanjit Singh Maan (Men's 90kg medal bouts, subject to qualification).
Track Cycling: Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Dinesh Kumar (Men's 10km Scratch Race Final, if qualified); David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Rojit Singh Yanglem (Men's Sprint Final, if qualified).
Fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 Commonwealth Games on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
How many medals have India won in Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games so far?
India have won 23 medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games so far. This includes five gold, 12 silver and six bronze medals.
After losing the first round to Michaela Walsh, India's Jaismine Lamboria bounces back in the second round. she dominates in the third round too. Can she win another gold? Yes, she does. Jaismine beats the defending champion to clinch India's second gold in boxing.
After Oreeti Pawar, another Indian Jaismine Lamboria is fighting for gold against Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland in the women's 57kg final. Can she win a gold?
We are in the final minbeats ute of the bout. Time for the result. India's Preeti Prawar beats Canadian Scarlett Delgado 5-0 by unanimous decision to clinch first boxing gold in the CWG 2026.
India's Preeti Pawar is currently in action in the final of the women's 54kg aganst Canadian Scarlett Delgado. So far the Indian has been dominating.
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Rojit Singh Yanglem have all failed to qualify for the next round of men's sprint in track cycling as they finish outside the top 16. Rojit finishes in 22nd place, with Ronaldo in 24th and David Beckham in 25th.
India's Selva Prabhu Thirumaran impresses in his third attempt with a jump of 16.43m. He remains in third place, and will be looking to go even better in his next attempt.
Praveen Chithravel completes his second attempt in the men's triple jump final, and goes for a distance of 15.64m, which is lesser than his first attempt. He is currently fifth in the latest standings.
Selva Praabhu Thirumaran goes for his second attempt in the men's triple jump final, and jumps a distance of 16.17m. He climbs to third place in the latest standings.
Praveen Chithravel makes his first attempt in the men's triple jump final, and he betters Selva Prabhu's score. Praveen jumps a distance of 16.05m, and climbs to fourth place, with his countryman slipping to fifth place for now.
In the men's triple jump final, India's Selva Prabhu Thirumaran jumps a distance of 15.87m in his first attempt. He is currently in fourth place in the latest standings.
The men's triple jump final has got underway in Glasgow, with Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran featuring in it. The duo will be looking to add to India's medal tally.
Right, so India's events are about to start, and the men's shot put F57 final will feature Suman Rana and Shubham Juyal from the country.
The F57 category is for para athletes with lower-limb impairments who compete in seated field events. It includes athletes with conditions such as leg amputations, paraplegia or other impairments that significantly affect the lower limbs, while preserving good upper-body and trunk function.
Asmita Dey, who was born on March 22, 2003, in Belonia, Tripura, spent her childhood in a humble family of four children. With her father, Arjun Kumar Dey, working as a bicycle mechanic, she initially pursued athletics and competed in the 800m at the district level.
However, an opportunity to train in judo under the guidance of a coach redirected her career toward the combat sport.
Read the full profile of Asmita Dey here.
Jhandu Kumar – Para Powerlifting – Men's Heavyweight – Bronze
Mirabai Chanu – Weightlifting – Women's 48kg – Gold
Rishikanta Singh – Weightlifting – Men's 60kg – Silver
Raja Muthupandi – Weightlifting – Men's 65kg – Silver
Sharmila Dhankar – Para Athletics – Women's Shot Put F57 – Gold
Gyaneshwari Yadav – Weightlifting – Women's 53kg – Silver
Sarvesh Kushare – Athletics – Men's High Jump – Silver
Valluri Ajaya Babu – Weightlifting – Men's 79kg – Silver
Bindyarani Devi – Weightlifting – Women's 58kg – Bronze
Shilpa K Shyla – Para Athletics – Women's Shot Put F57 – Bronze
Harjinder Kaur – Weightlifting – Women's 69kg – Silver
Gulveer Singh – Athletics – Men's 10,000m – Silver
M. Sreeshankar – Athletics – Men's Long Jump – Silver
Dilip Gavit – Para Athletics – Men's 100m T47 – Gold
Mohammed Basil – Para Athletics – Men's 100m T47 – Silver
Lovepreet Singh – Weightlifting – Men's +110kg – Silver
Seema Kaliramna – Athletics – Women's Discus Throw – Bronze
Asmita Dey – Judo – Women's 48kg – Gold
Harsh Singh – Judo – Men's 60kg – Gold
Neeraj Chopra – Athletics – Men's Javelin Throw – Silver
Yash Vir Singh – Athletics – Men's Javelin Throw – Bronze
Tejaswin Shankar – Athletics – Men's Decathlon – Bronze
Yamini Mourya – Judo – Women's 57kg – Silver
India's campaign on Saturday will get underway with the men's sprint qualifying in track cycling at 2:30 PM IST. David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Rojit Singh Yanglem will be in action.
Yash Vir Singh, born on October 22, 2001, in Jaipur, began his sporting journey on the basketball court before switching to javelin throw. He initially took up basketball to improve his fitness, but later discovered his aptitude for the spear.
One of the early highlights of Yash Vir Singh's career came at the U20 Federation Cup in January 2021, where his 78.68m effort erased Neeraj Chopra's previous record of 76.91m.
Click here to know more about Yash Vir Singh.
Neeraj Chopra returned to competitive action only in June this year, when he took part in the Doha Diamond League. He finished fourth in that competition, and then followed it up with a silver medal in Glasgow on Friday.
He said that while he fared better in Glasgow, he still has a long way to go in order to return to his best-ever form.
"I can't say my fitness is back to what it used to be," Chopra told reporters after the final. "I'm getting there gradually. Doha (Diamond League in June) was my first competition back, and nobody could say I was fully prepared then. I was a little better here, but I'm still trying to regain my rhythm through the upcoming competitions," he added.
India are in 10th place in the updated Commonwealth Games 2026 medals tally with 23 medals in total. This includes five gold, 12 silver and six bronze medals.
Australia lead the medals tally with 128 medals, that include 55 gold, 30 silver and 43 bronze medals.
India won six medals across multiple events at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday, adding up their total number of medals to 23.
Indian medal winners on Friday
Men's javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra (Silver) and Yash Vir Singh (Bronze)
Women's 48kg judo final: Asmita Dey (Silver)
Men's 60kg judo final: Harsh Singh (Gold)
Women's 57kg judo final: Yamini Mourya (Silver)
Men's decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar (Bronze)
Fans in India can watch the 2026 Commonwealth Games on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will also be available on Sony LIV app and website.