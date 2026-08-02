Commonwealth Games 2026, Live Updates: Can India breach 40-medal mark in Glasgow? Judokas, cyclists in action

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: India will be eyeing a strong finish on the final day of the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow on Sunday. Despite the reduced sports programme, India so far has an impressive haul of 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. In fact, out of 13, seven gold medals came alone in boxing on the penultimate day. The athletics contingent also did well.
On the final day, India are set to compete in judo and track cycling. India's Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Lisha Das will be in action in cycling, while judokas Ishroop Narang, Avtar Singh and Yash Ghanghas will aim to add to India's impressive medal tally.
The judokas will look to progress through the elimination rounds, with the semifinals scheduled to take place later in the evening. The CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony, scheduled for midnight, will also witness the handover to Ahmedabad for the 2030 Games.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|61
|38
|50
|149
|2
|England
|25
|40
|34
|99
|3
|Canada
|18
|18
|21
|57
|4
|INDIA
|13
|17
|9
|39
|5
|Scotland
|12
|8
|17
|37
JUDO
Women's -78kg, Round of 16: Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland) at 2.30 PM.
Men's -100kg, Round of 16: Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus) at 2.30 PM.
Men's 100kg, Round of 16: Yash Ghangas vs Joshua Whitehouse (Wales) at 2.30 PM.
Women's 78kg, Medal Rounds: Ishroop Narang (subject to qualification) at 7.30 PM.
Men's -100kg, Medal Rounds: Avtar Singh (subject to qualification) at 7.30 PM.
Men's 100kg, Medal Rounds: Yash Ghangas (subject to qualification) at 7.30 PM.
TRACK CYCLING AND PARA TRACK CYCLING
Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying Round: Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Heat 1), Dinesh Kumar (Heat 2) at 2.09 PM.
Men's 1000m Time Trial Final: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam at 3.51 PM.
Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final: Lisha Das at 8.40 PM.
Men's 40km Points Race Final: Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar (subject to qualification) at 9.09 PM.
In judo, India's Ishroop Narang faces Scotland’s Nicole Wood in the Women’s -78kg Elimination Round of 16 clash. Narang, who struggled for majority of the fight, snatched a point in the last minute to win the bout via golden score. Narang is through to the quarterfinals.
Not the news Indian fans wanted. Track cyclist Harshveer Singh Sekhon has been eliminated from the men’s 40km points race with a DNF (-40) in Heat 1. On the other hand, Dinesh Kumar is also struggling in Heat 2 of the men’s 40km points race. After lap number 32 out of 80, Dinesh is languishing is second-to-last place with 0 points.
On a day when most of the judokas failed to enter the medal rounds, Dehradun's Unnati Sharma won a bronze in the women's 63kg event. Hetr sister Riya Sharma said Unnati's next goal is to compete at the 2028 LA Olympics. "She's made us all very proud, whether it's her state, country, college, school, or the forest department. She's worked hard since she was little. She's had her ups and downs, and before this medal, she was struggling a bit, thinking things weren't going well. But now that she's won the bronze, she's very happy, and so are we. We hoped for gold, but we're still thrilled with the bronze," Riya said.
Last night, India's Gulveer Singh made history in Glasgow. He became the first Indian to claim medals in both 5000m and 10000m at the same Commonwealth Games.
Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying Round: Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Heat 1), Dinesh Kumar (Heat 2) at 2.09 PM.
Men's 1000m Time Trial Final: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam at 3.51 PM.
Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final: Lisha Das at 8.40 PM.
Men's 40km Points Race Final: Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar (subject to qualification) at 9.09 PM.
Women's -78kg, Round of 16: Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland) at 2.30 PM.
Men's -100kg, Round of 16: Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus) at 2.30 PM.
Men's 100kg, Round of 16: Yash Ghangas vs Joshua Whitehouse (Wales) at 2.30 PM.
Women's 78kg, Medal Rounds: Ishroop Narang (subject to qualification) at 7.30 PM.
Men's -100kg, Medal Rounds: Avtar Singh (subject to qualification) at 7.30 PM.
Men's 100kg, Medal Rounds: Yash Ghangas (subject to qualification) at 7.30 PM.
In track cycling, Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon will compete in the men's 40km points race, while Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam will feature in the men's 1000m time trial final. Lisha Das will represent India in the women's C4-C5 1000m time trial final in para cycling. Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon could also feature in the final of the men's 40km points race if they qualify from the opening round.
Judokas Ishroop Narang, Avtar Singh and Yash Ghanghas will aim to add to India's impressive medal tally. In judo, Ishroop Narang will compete in the women's -78kg elimination round, while Avtar Singh will take part in the men's -100kg category. Yash Ghanghas will compete in the men's 100kg category. The judokas will look to progress through the elimination rounds, with the semifinals scheduled to take place later in the evening.
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will conclude in Glasgow on Sunday, with India set to compete in judo and track cycling on the final day of the Games.
India have won 39 medals so far, including 13 gold, and is placed sixth in the medal tally behind Australia, England and Canada. Among the 125-strong contingent, boxing made most of the opportunities, winning medls in all 10 cetagories they entered in. Out of the 10 boxing medals, 7 were gold. In athletics, Neeraj Chopra won silver in javelin, while the likes of Murali Sreeshankar, Gulveer Singh, Praveen Chithravel, all returning with respective medals. in weightlifting, Mirabai Chanu led with a gold.
It's been a highly impressive Games for the Indian athletes, despite the reduced sports programme which saw the disciplines like hockey, badminton, wrestling, table tennis among notable ones to miss out.
Hello and welcome to the final day of the CWG 2026 in Glasgow.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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