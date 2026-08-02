Commonwealth Games 2026, Live Updates: Can India breach 40-medal mark in Glasgow? Judokas, cyclists in action

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: India will be eyeing a strong finish on the final day of the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow on Sunday. Despite the reduced sports programme, India so far has an impressive haul of 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. In fact, out of 13, seven gold medals came alone in boxing on the penultimate day. The athletics contingent also did well.

On the final day, India are set to compete in judo and track cycling. India's Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Lisha Das will be in action in cycling, while judokas Ishroop Narang, Avtar Singh and Yash Ghanghas will aim to add to India's impressive medal tally.

The judokas will look to progress through the elimination rounds, with the semifinals scheduled to take place later in the evening. The CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony, scheduled for midnight, will also witness the handover to Ahmedabad for the 2030 Games.

India's CWG 2026 medal tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 61 38 50 149 2 England 25 40 34 99 3 Canada 18 18 21 57 4 INDIA 13 17 9 39 5 Scotland 12 8 17 37

India's August 2 schedule at CWG 2026

JUDO

Women's -78kg, Round of 16: Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland) at 2.30 PM.

Men's -100kg, Round of 16: Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus) at 2.30 PM.

Men's 100kg, Round of 16: Yash Ghangas vs Joshua Whitehouse (Wales) at 2.30 PM.

Women's 78kg, Medal Rounds: Ishroop Narang (subject to qualification) at 7.30 PM.

Men's -100kg, Medal Rounds: Avtar Singh (subject to qualification) at 7.30 PM.

Men's 100kg, Medal Rounds: Yash Ghangas (subject to qualification) at 7.30 PM.

TRACK CYCLING AND PARA TRACK CYCLING

Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying Round: Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Heat 1), Dinesh Kumar (Heat 2) at 2.09 PM.

Men's 1000m Time Trial Final: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam at 3.51 PM.

Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final: Lisha Das at 8.40 PM.

Men's 40km Points Race Final: Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar (subject to qualification) at 9.09 PM.