Commonwealth Games 2026, Highlights: Judokas, cyclists disappoint on final day as India finish campaign with 39 medals

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: India athletes cut a sorry sorry figure on the final day as the country finished fourth on the points table at 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow on Sunday. Despite the reduced sports programme, India finished with an impressive haul of 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. In fact, out of 13, seven gold medals came alone in boxing on the penultimate day.

Indian boxers dominated the competition. Sakshi Chaudhary (women's 51kg), Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg category) and Ankush Panghal (men's 80kg gold) won gold medals for India in boxing.

Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh and Narender Berwal settled for silver medals after losing their respective finals. In athletics, Neeraj Chopra (javelin), Murali Sreeshankar (men's long jump), Gulveer Singh (men's 5000m & men's 10000m) and Praveen Chithravel (men's triple jump), all won silver.

India's CWG 2026 medal tally