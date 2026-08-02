Commonwealth Games 2026, Highlights: Judokas, cyclists disappoint on final day as India finish campaign with 39 medals

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: India athletes cut a sorry sorry figure on the final day as the country finished fourth on the points table at 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow on Sunday. Despite the reduced sports programme, India finished with an impressive haul of 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. In fact, out of 13, seven gold medals came alone in boxing on the penultimate day.
Indian boxers dominated the competition. Sakshi Chaudhary (women's 51kg), Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg category) and Ankush Panghal (men's 80kg gold) won gold medals for India in boxing.
Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh and Narender Berwal settled for silver medals after losing their respective finals. In athletics, Neeraj Chopra (javelin), Murali Sreeshankar (men's long jump), Gulveer Singh (men's 5000m & men's 10000m) and Praveen Chithravel (men's triple jump), all won silver.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Tota
|1
|Australia
|70
|43
|56
|169
|2
|England
|29
|46
|36
|110
|3
|Canada
|19
|20
|23
|62
|4
|INDIA
|13
|17
|9
|39
|5
|Scotland
|13
|9
|17
|39
It's all over for Indi and Lisha Das. She finished out of the podium in the Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final. India finish 39 medals: 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze.
Here comes India's Lisha Das - the last athlete for the country in thie CWG 2026. She will be competing in the Women’s C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final. There is a delay in start of the event, as women’s keirin finals are currently underway at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.
So near, yet so far. Ishroop Narang threw everything she had in the brinze medal match against Canada’s Coralie Godbout. In the end, her campaign ends with a heartbreak. India have only one event left in CWG 2026 - Lisha Das's para track cycling event.
Can India touch the 40-medal mark? Well, possibly yes. After judoka Ishroop Narang's bronze medal match, India will have another medal contender when Lisha Das competes in the Women’s C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final in para track cycling event at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. It must be noted that only six participants are featuring in this event. The event starts at 8:40 PM IST.
The CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony will feature Indians Shankar Mahadevan, Rashmika Mandanna, Manushi Chhillar, and sitar player Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma. Among the international line-up are Simple Minds, alongside Delta Goodrem.
The CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony will take place at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow. It will also see Scotland's CWG handover to India for the 2030 Games which will be held in Ahmedabad. The CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony begins at 9:00 PM BST, which is 1:30 AM IST on Monday (August 3).
Saikhom MIrabai Chanu returns to India after CWG 2026 gold. “I am extremely happy for India. I have won a medal, and I feel very proud. I belong to Manipur, so this makes me even happier. I have been able to do something for India. Thank you so much."
Ishroop Narang will take on Canada’s Coralie Godbout in the bronze medal match of women’s -78kg category. The match is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST.
Some good news from judo. Ishroop Narang beats Cameroon’s Georgika Wesly Djengue Moune via Waza-ari in the women’s -78kg repechage round to advance into the bronze medal match.
More disappointment from Indian athletes on final day at CWG 2026. In the track cycling event. India’s Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam clocked 1:04.191 in the men’s 1000m time trial final, finishing in 11th position.
India judokas' disappointing run continues. Ishroop Narang loses to Emma Reid in the quaterfinals. Earlier on the day, Avtar Singh and Yash Ghanghas also lose their quarterfinals. All three are waiting for their repechage rounds, with a chance of winning at least a bronze.
In the quarterfinals, India's Ishroop Narang will take on England’s Emma Reid in the Women’s -78kg category. The fight will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
India's Avtar Singh is shocked by Cyprus’ Aristos Michael. The Indian judoka, who competed in the Rio Olympics in 2016, is pinned by Michael. However, Avrar can still win a bronze but needs to wait for his repechage round.
India's Yash Ghanghas loses in the Men’s +100kg Elimination Round of 16 against Joshua Whitehouse of Wales. However, his campaign is still not ended as he will wait for the repechage round to fight for a potential bronze.
In judo, India's Ishroop Narang faces Scotland’s Nicole Wood in the Women’s -78kg Elimination Round of 16 clash. Narang, who struggled for majority of the fight, snatched a point in the last minute to win the bout via golden score. Narang is through to the quarterfinals.
Not the news Indian fans wanted. Track cyclist Harshveer Singh Sekhon has been eliminated from the men’s 40km points race with a DNF (-40) in Heat 1. On the other hand, Dinesh Kumar is also struggling in Heat 2 of the men’s 40km points race. After lap number 32 out of 80, Dinesh is languishing is second-to-last place with 0 points.
On a day when most of the judokas failed to enter the medal rounds, Dehradun's Unnati Sharma won a bronze in the women's 63kg event. Hetr sister Riya Sharma said Unnati's next goal is to compete at the 2028 LA Olympics. "She's made us all very proud, whether it's her state, country, college, school, or the forest department. She's worked hard since she was little. She's had her ups and downs, and before this medal, she was struggling a bit, thinking things weren't going well. But now that she's won the bronze, she's very happy, and so are we. We hoped for gold, but we're still thrilled with the bronze," Riya said.
Last night, India's Gulveer Singh made history in Glasgow. He became the first Indian to claim medals in both 5000m and 10000m at the same Commonwealth Games.
Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying Round: Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Heat 1), Dinesh Kumar (Heat 2) at 2.09 PM.
Men's 1000m Time Trial Final: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam at 3.51 PM.
Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final: Lisha Das at 8.40 PM.
Men's 40km Points Race Final: Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar (subject to qualification) at 9.09 PM.
Women's -78kg, Round of 16: Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland) at 2.30 PM.
Men's -100kg, Round of 16: Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus) at 2.30 PM.
Men's 100kg, Round of 16: Yash Ghangas vs Joshua Whitehouse (Wales) at 2.30 PM.
Women's 78kg, Medal Rounds: Ishroop Narang (subject to qualification) at 7.30 PM.
Men's -100kg, Medal Rounds: Avtar Singh (subject to qualification) at 7.30 PM.
Men's 100kg, Medal Rounds: Yash Ghangas (subject to qualification) at 7.30 PM.