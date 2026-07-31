Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE: Tejaswin Shankar remains second in decathlon, Neeraj Chopra in javelin throw final later

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: India will look to add more medals to the country's tally on day nine of the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow on Friday.
India have so far won 17 medals at the ongoing Games, which includes three gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals. On Friday, all the eyes will be on the likes of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, and several boxers, including Lovlina Borgohain, Jasmine Lamboria, Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal.
All of them will compete in the semi-finals of their respective categories. While each and every one of them will be looking to seal their spot in the finals, a loss in the semi-finals will confirm themselves bronze medals.
Tejaswin Shankar, who is in second place in the overall standings of the men's decathlon event, will also be in action. Shankar has 4339 points and is only behind Canada's Damian Warner, who has 4353 points.
India’s campaign in Judo will also get underway on Friday, with medal contenders like Yamini Morya (57kg) and Asmita Dey (48kg) in the fray.
|Time (IST)
|Event
|Athlete(s)
|3:00 PM
|Athletics – Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles
|Tejaswin Shankar
|3:15 PM
|Boxing – Women's 54kg Semi-final
|Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia)
|3:20 PM
|Athletics – Men's Decathlon Discus Throw
|Tejaswin Shankar
|3:42 PM
|Judo – Men's 60kg Round of 16
|Harsh Singh
|4:00 PM
|Judo – Women's 52kg Round of 16
|Shraddha Kadubal Chopade
|4:12 PM
|Judo – Men's 66kg Round of 16
|Rohit Basir Majgul
|4:13 PM
|Athletics – Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1
|Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak, Rashdeep Kaur, Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh
|4:30 PM
|Boxing – Men's 80kg Semi-final
|Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori (Canada)
|4:36 PM
|Judo – Women's 48kg Quarter-final
|Asmita Dey
|4:59 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
|Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon
|5:00 PM
|Athletics – Men's Decathlon Pole Vault
|Tejaswin Shankar
|5:15 PM
|Bowls – Men's Pairs Sectional Play
|Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar vs Falkland Islands
|5:30 PM
|Judo – Women's 57kg Quarter-final
|Yamini Mourya
|7:15 PM
|Boxing – Women's 57kg Semi-final
|Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho)
|7:30 PM
|Boxing – Women's 70kg Semi-final
|Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Wales)
|8:15 PM
|Boxing – Men's 55kg Semi-final
|Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Philip Haoseb (Namibia)
|8:30 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's Keirin First Round
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam
|9:17 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's Keirin Repechages (if qualified)
|Indian riders
|10:20 PM
|Bowls – Women's Singles Sectional Play
|Nayanmoni Saikia vs Mildred Mkandawire (Zambia)
|10:46 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Bronze Medal Race (if qualified)
|Dinesh Kumar / Harshveer Singh Sekhon
|10:53 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Gold Medal Race (if qualified)
|Dinesh Kumar / Harshveer Singh Sekhon
|11:01 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's Keirin Second Round (if qualified)
|Indian riders
|11:30 PM
|Athletics – Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw
|Tejaswin Shankar
|11:30 PM
|Boxing – Women's 51kg Semi-final
|Sakshi Chaudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Canada)
|11:43 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's Keirin Classification Race (Places 7–12, if qualified)
|Indian riders
|11:48 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's Keirin Final (Medal Event, if qualified)
|Indian riders
|11:53 PM
|Track Cycling – Men's Elimination Race Final (Medal Event)
|Harshveer Singh Sekhon
|12:15 AM (Aug 1)
|Boxing – Women's 60kg Semi-final
|Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England)
|12:45 AM (Aug 1)
|Athletics – Men's Javelin Throw Final (Medal Event)
|Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh
|12:45 AM (Aug 1)
|Boxing – Women's 75kg Semi-final
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Taafaki (Tuvalu)
|1:00 AM (Aug 1)
|Boxing – Men's 60kg Semi-final
|Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan (Wales)
|1:05 AM (Aug 1)
|Athletics – Men's Decathlon 1500m (Medal Event)
|Tejaswin Shankar
|1:30 AM (Aug 1)
|Athletics – Men's 400m Hurdles Final (Medal Event)
|Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
|1:30 AM (Aug 1)
|Boxing – Men's +90kg Semi-final
|Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
Athletics Finals: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh (Men's Javelin Throw Final); Tejaswin Shankar (Men's Decathlon); Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (Men's 400m Hurdles Final).
Boxing: Preeti Pawar (Women's 54kg Semi-final), Ankush Panghal (Men's 80kg Semi-final), Jaismine Lamboria (Women's 57kg Semi-final), Arundhati Choudhary (Women's 70kg Semi-final), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (Men's 55kg Semi-final), Sakshi Chaudhary (Women's 51kg Semi-final), Priya Ghanghas (Women's 60kg Semi-final), Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 75kg Semi-final), Sachin Siwach (Men's 60kg Semi-final), Narender Berwal (Men's +90kg Semi-final).
Lawn Bowls: Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar (Men's Pairs Sectional Play) and Nayanmoni Saikia (Women's Singles Sectional Play).
Other Finals: Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Men's Elimination Race Final); Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit medal races, if qualified); Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam (Men's Keirin Final, if qualified); Asmita Dey, Yamini Mourya, Harsh Singh, Shraddha Kadubal Chopade and Rohit Basir Majgul (Judo medal bouts, subject to qualification).
Where can I watch CWG live?
Fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 Commonwealth Games on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
How many medals have India won in Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games so far?
India have won 17 medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games so far. This includes three gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals.
What time is Neeraj Chopra's final?
Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final will begin at 12.45 AM IST on 1 August.
Which Indians compete today?
Here's the list of Indians competing today: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh, Tejaswin Shankar, Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Preeti Pawar, Ankush Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain, Sachin Siwach, Narender Berwal, Harsh Singh, Shraddha Kadubal Chopade, Rohit Basir Majgul, Asmita Dey, Yamini Mourya, Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Nayanmoni Saikia, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak, Rashdeep Kaur, Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam.
Where is India in the medal table?
India is 10th in the standings with 17 medals (3 gold, 10 silver, 4 bronze).
India's Tejaswin Shankar finishes second in men's decathlon 110m hurdles with a time of 14.41 seconds. He also remains second in the overall standings in men's decathlon with 5261 points. Canada's Damian Warner remains in first place with 5322 points.
Jhandu Kumar – Para Powerlifting – Men's Heavyweight – Bronze
Mirabai Chanu – Weightlifting – Women's 48kg – Gold
Rishikanta Singh – Weightlifting – Men's 60kg – Silver
Raja Muthupandi – Weightlifting – Men's 65kg – Silver
Sharmila Dhankar – Para Athletics – Women's Shot Put F57 – Gold
Gyaneshwari Yadav – Weightlifting – Women's 53kg – Silver
Sarvesh Kushare – Athletics – Men's High Jump – Silver
Valluri Ajaya Babu – Weightlifting – Men's 79kg – Silver
Bindyarani Devi – Weightlifting – Women's 58kg – Bronze
Shilpa K. Shyla – Para Athletics – Women's Shot Put F57 – Bronze
Harjinder Kaur – Weightlifting – Women's 69kg – Silver
Gulveer Singh – Athletics – Men's 10,000m – Silver
Murali Sreeshankar – Athletics – Men's Long Jump – Silver
Dilip Gavit – Para Athletics – Men's 100m T47 – Gold
Mohammed Basil – Para Athletics – Men's 100m T47 – Silver
Lovepreet Singh – Weightlifting – Men's +110kg – Silver
Seema Kaliramna – Athletics – Women's Discus Throw – Bronze
Indian athletes will take centre-stage at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in less than an hour. The first event today is the men's decathlon 100m hurdles, featuring Tejaswin Shankar. That event will get underway at 3 PM IST.
Yes. Neeraj Chopra did win gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. That was his major first senior international gold medal.
Neeraj, however, couldn't compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham because of an injury.
India won two more medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Thursday, which took the country's tally to 17. Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh won silver in the men's +110kg category, whereas Seema Kaliramna won bronze in women's discus throw.
Fans in India can watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 event on the Sony Sports Network channels as far as television broadcast is concerned. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
The men's javelin throw final featuring Neeraj Chopra will begin at 12.45 AM IST on 1 August (8.15 pm in Glasgow on 31 July). Apart from Neeraj, the other two Indians in the final are Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh.
ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS
Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles: Tejaswin Shankar at 3:00 PM.
Men's Decathlon Discus Throw: Tejaswin Shankar at 3:20 PM.
Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1: Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak, Rashdeep Kaur, Vishal TK and Rajesh Ramesh at 4:13 PM.
Men's Decathlon Pole Vault: Tejaswin Shankar at 5:00 PM.
Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw: Tejaswin Shankar at 11:30 PM.
Men's Javelin Throw Final: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh at 12:45 AM (August 1). (Medal Event)
Men's Decathlon 1500m: Tejaswin Shankar at 1:05 AM (August 1). (Medal Event)
Men's 400m Hurdles Final: Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan at 1:30 AM (August 1). (Medal Event)
BOWLS
Men's Pairs Sectional Play: India (Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar) vs Falkland Islands (Ian Barnes and Oliver Thompson) at 5:15 PM.
Women's Singles Sectional Play: Nayanmoni Saikia vs Mildred Mkandawire (Zambia) at 10:20 PM.
BOXING
Women's 54kg Semi-final: Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia) at 3:15 PM.
Men's 80kg Semi-final: Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori (Canada) at 4:30 PM.
Women's 57kg Semi-final: Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho) at 7:15 PM.
Women's 70kg Semi-final: Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Wales) at 7:30 PM.
Men's 55kg Semi-final: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Philip Haoseb (Namibia) at 8:15 PM.
Women's 51kg Semi-final: Sakshi Chaudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Canada) at 11:30 PM.
Women's 60kg Semi-final: Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England) at 12:15 AM (August 1).
Women's 75kg Semi-final: Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Taafaki (Tuvalu) at 12:45 AM (August 1).
Men's 60kg Semi-final: Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan (Wales) at 1:00 AM (August 1).
Men's +90kg Semi-final: Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) at 1:30 AM (August 1).
JUDO
Men's 60kg Round of 16: Harsh Singh at 3:42 PM.
Women's 52kg Round of 16: Shraddha Kadubal Chopade at 4:00 PM.
Men's 66kg Round of 16: Rohit Basir Majgul at 4:12 PM.
Women's 48kg Quarter-final: Asmita Dey at 4:36 PM.
Women's 57kg Quarter-final: Yamini Mourya at 5:30 PM.
Quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals in all five categories will follow later, subject to qualification.
TRACK CYCLING
Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying: Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon at 4:59 PM.
Men's Keirin First Round: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam at 8:30 PM.
Men's Keirin Repechages (if qualified): 9:17 PM.
Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Bronze Medal Race (if qualified): Dinesh Kumar/Harshveer Singh Sekhon at 10:46 PM. (Medal Event)
Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Gold Medal Race (if qualified): Dinesh Kumar/Harshveer Singh Sekhon at 10:53 PM. (Medal Event)
Men's Keirin Second Round (if qualified): 11:01 PM.
Men's Keirin Classification Race (Places 7–12, if qualified): 11:43 PM.
Men's Keirin Final (Places 1–6, if qualified): 11:48 PM. (Medal Event)
Men's Elimination Race Final: Harshveer Singh Sekhon at 11:53 PM. (Medal Event)
India have won 17 medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow so far. This includes three gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals. India are in 10th place in the medals tally.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Commonwealth Games 2026. Several Indians, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, will be in action today, with events featuring Indians to begin at 3 PM IST. Stay tuned for more updates.