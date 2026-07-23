Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: When & where to watch on TV & online in India? All you need to know

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 will officially kick-start on Thursday at the Opening Ceremony at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow. Although the Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday night, a lot of events have already stared, especially the qualification events.

The mascot of CWG 2026, Finnie the Unicorn, will be unveiled during the Opening Ceremony. The Hydro Arena has a capacity of close to 13000 and will witness a traditional parade from the 74 participating nations as well as performances from various artists from the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom's King Charles and Queen Camila, who were present at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham Games in 2022, are expected to join the event.

Who are performing at CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony? Best known for his song ‘Leave a Light On', singer Tom Walker will headline the Opening Ceremony, alongside artists like KT Tunstall, Callum Beattie, Nina Nesbitt, Valtos, Nathan Evans and Saint PHNX.

Besides the artists from the UK, six-time Olympic gold medallist and former Scottish cyclist Chris Hoy will also make a special appearance during the Opening Ceremony. Hoy was diagnosed with a stage-four cancer in 2024.

“It is an absolute honour to attend the opening of Glasgow 2026. A home Games is always a special occasion and I have so many wonderful memories from competing in the Commonwealth Games myself,” Hoy said. “I have no doubt the city of Glasgow will yet again be a superb host to what promises to be an exciting event and I very much look forward to being a part of it."

Live streaming details of CWG 2026 Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of CWG 2026 in India. The CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony will begin at 12:30 AM IST on July 24. It will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of CWG 2026 will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

Who are leading India at CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony? Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will serve as India's flag and baton bearers at the CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony. The announcement was done by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha. Mirabai has been India's leading weightlifter for close to a decade. She won the silver medal in the women's 49kg category at 2021 Tokyo Olympicsand followed it up with gold at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Although she was unable to replicate that success at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she remains one of India's strongest medal hopes in Glasgow. She is also a multiple medallist at the World Championships. Lovlina, meanwhile, claimed the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics before winning gold at the 2023 World Championships.