Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: When & where to watch on TV & online in India? All you need to know

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 will officially kick-start on Thursday at the Opening Ceremony at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow. Although the Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday night, a lot of events have already stared, especially the qualification events.

Advertisement

The mascot of CWG 2026, Finnie the Unicorn, will be unveiled during the Opening Ceremony. The Hydro Arena has a capacity of close to 13000 and will witness a traditional parade from the 74 participating nations as well as performances from various artists from the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom's King Charles and Queen Camila, who were present at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham Games in 2022, are expected to join the event.

Who are performing at CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony? Best known for his song ‘Leave a Light On', singer Tom Walker will headline the Opening Ceremony, alongside artists like KT Tunstall, Callum Beattie, Nina Nesbitt, Valtos, Nathan Evans and Saint PHNX.

Besides the artists from the UK, six-time Olympic gold medallist and former Scottish cyclist Chris Hoy will also make a special appearance during the Opening Ceremony. Hoy was diagnosed with a stage-four cancer in 2024.

Advertisement

“It is an absolute honour to attend the opening of Glasgow 2026. A home Games is always a special occasion and I have so many wonderful memories from competing in the Commonwealth Games myself,” Hoy said. “I have no doubt the city of Glasgow will yet again be a superb host to what promises to be an exciting event and I very much look forward to being a part of it."

Live streaming details of CWG 2026 Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of CWG 2026 in India. The CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony will begin at 12:30 AM IST on July 24. It will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of CWG 2026 will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

Advertisement

Who are leading India at CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony? Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will serve as India's flag and baton bearers at the CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony. The announcement was done by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha. Mirabai has been India's leading weightlifter for close to a decade. She won the silver medal in the women's 49kg category at 2021 Tokyo Olympicsand followed it up with gold at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Although she was unable to replicate that success at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she remains one of India's strongest medal hopes in Glasgow. She is also a multiple medallist at the World Championships. Lovlina, meanwhile, claimed the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics before winning gold at the 2023 World Championships.

Advertisement

She also secured a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou and is expected to be among India's leading medal contenders in Glasgow. India are sending a 125-strong squad for the CWG 2026.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in