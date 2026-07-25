Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Jhandu Kumar? Para powerlifter overcame hardships en route to winning bronze

Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar clinched India's first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games In Glasgow when he won bronze in the men's heavyweight category on Friday.

Jhandu Kumar’s bronze medal comes after boxer Lovlina Borgohain was confirmed India’s first medal by securing a direct entry to the women’s 75 kg semi-finals.

The medal was India's first-ever podium finish in para powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games, giving the contingent an early boost and highlighting the growing strength of Indian para athletes on the international stage.

Competing against a strong field, Jhandu displayed remarkable composure and consistency throughout the event. His successful lifts kept him in medal contention before he eventually secured the bronze, capping off years of perseverance and sacrifice. The achievement was particularly emotional considering the challenges he overcame on his journey to the elite level in the sport.

Kumar began with a 181kg lift in his first attempt, before securing a lift of 190 kg in his second attempt, which eventually helped him clinch the bronze medal with 130.9 points. He lifted 196 kg in his third attempt but that was an unsuccessful lift.

Who is Jhandu Kumar? Jhandu Kumar hails from Harnaut in Bihar's Nalanda district. Since birth, he was affected by polio, and overcame physical and financial obstacles in order to achieve his dream of becoming an athlete.

Kumar, who comes from a humble family, is the son of a vegetable vendor. He initially helped his father sell potatoes and onions on the streets, and drove an e-rickshaw during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to earn money.

He began his sporting career in 2017, when he competed in F55 shot put and discus throw competitions.

He later transitioned to powerlifting. However, as the costs of training, equipment and travelling for competitions mounted, he had no choice but to sell the vehicle in 2023.

The difficult decision provided the funds he needed to continue competing, a sacrifice that ultimately paved the way for his success on the international stage.

A turning point in Jhandu Kumar's career came in the same year when Paralympic bronze medallist Rajinder Singh Rahelu recognised his potential and brought him to the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar.

Under Rahelu's guidance, Kumar made rapid strides, shattered the national record and established himself as one of India's top para powerlifters.

In the 72 kg category, he set a national record at the 2024-25 National Championships with a lift of 205 kg, before lifting 206 kg at the Khelo India Para Games 2025 competition. His successful run continued with a bronze medal at the 2025 Beijing World Cup as well as another bronze medal at the 2026 Asian and Oceania Championships.