Sports
Companies queue up to advertise with youngest-ever world chess champion Gukesh
SummaryThe chess champion, whose fabulous feat sparked a veritable ownership battle between Tamil Nadu, where he was born, and Andhra Pradesh where his family hails from, is expected to charge anywhere between ₹70 lakh to ₹1 crore per year per endorsement.
India's chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju scripted history on Thursday, outsmarting reigning champion China's Ding Liren to become the youngest world champion after a fortnight-long battle of nerves and knack.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more