Companies queue up to advertise with youngest-ever world chess champion Gukesh

He added that while in the context of global sports, India has dominated cricket, but cricket is not considered a 'global' sport. "We've had other flashes in the pan like tennis where Sania Mirza -- even though she was not number one -- became a global star. There were also some badminton players, and track and field athletics with Neeraj Chopra. We don't have a world champion in any sport. One of the easy things is to do moment marketing and he will close some deals in the next few months, but what happens after that? How will he keep his brand alive? The kind of brands he will sign will be interesting to see as they should be tactical deals and hold on to sign on the longer duration deals," Blah said.