Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra who scripted yet another history on 24 July said that competition was tough but hunger for gold will continue.

He also said that he will give his best in the Commonwealth Games.

He further added that cannot get gold each time but will focus & concentrate on training.

“Competition was tough, competitors were throwing on good average, it became challenging. I learnt a lot today. The hunger for gold will continue. But I have to believe we cannot get gold each time. I will do what I can, focus & concentrate on my training," he said.

Chopra won the silver medal in the World Athletics Championships becoming only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by winning silver in the javelin throw final.

There's your Olympic Champion & World Championships Silver Medalist in the press conference right now.#NeerajChopra



Keep moving Champ, #India is behind you 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ar5gdKLS76 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 24, 2022

Before the 24-year-old Chopra, the legendary long jumper Anju Booby George was the first Indian to win a medal, bronze, in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

After winning the title, Chopra while speaking to news agency ANI said that he is happy to win a medal for the country.

“While conditions were not good & the wind speed was too high, I was confident I would perform well. I am satisfied with the result, I am happy I was able to win a medal for my country," he said.

“It might have looked easy but Anderson must have put in huge effort to cross 90 metres... He is world lead this year, throwing very good throws, several above 90 meters. I am happy he has worked so hard. This is good for me too, I have good competition," he added.

Furthermore, he added that he did not feel pressured by being an Olympic champion but believed in himself even after the third throw

"I didn't feel pressured by the fact that I am an Olympic champion. I believed in myself even after the third throw. I made a comeback & won silver, it felt good. I would try to change the colour of the medal next time, he said.

At the start, Chopra began with a foul throw and had 82.39m and 86.37m to be at fourth after three rounds. He got his rhythm back with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end. His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.

Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won gold with a best throw of 90.54m while Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09m.

Chopra had won Indian athletics' maiden gold in the Tokyo Olympics last year. He is only the second Indian to have won an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who clinched the yellow metal in 2008 Beijing Games.