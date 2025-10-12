Conner Mantz crushes Khalid Khannouchi’s long-standing US record at Chicago Marathon 2025

After more than 20 years, the US finally has a new men’s marathon record holder- Conner Mantz. On Sunday morning in Chicago, the 28-year-old tore through the course in 2:04:43, crushing Khalid Khannouchi’s 23-year-old record of 2:05:38, which had stood untouched since 2002. As Runner’s World reported, Mantz placed fourth overall, averaging 4:45 per mile - an astonishing pace by any standard.

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo won the marathon in 2:02:23. Americans Zouhair Talbi and Wesley Kiptoo followed Mantz in 2:07:27 and 2:09:02.

He had this race circled for months This was not a surprise run. Mantz had been upfront about his goal since June, saying Chicago was where he would chase Khannouchi’s time. At the halfway mark, he clocked 1:02:19, situated in the eighth position, surrounded by a tight lead pack.

With a mile to go, he was shoulder-to-shoulder with Kenya’s Alex Masai. Masai kicked harder in the closing stretch to go ahead. By the time Mantz hit the finish, the record was gone - and so was his old personal best of 2:07:47, also set in Chicago last year, reports Runner’s World.

A year of breaking barriers It has been a dream season for Mantz. Back in January, he broke Ryan Hall’s long-standing American half-marathon record at the Houston Half Marathon, running 59:17 - quicker than Hall’s 59:43 set in 2007.

Then came Boston in April. Mantz ran 2:05:08, faster than Khannouchi’s record, but it did not count - Boston’s point-to-point course is ineligible for record purposes. Still, that run made it clear he was on the verge of something special.

A graduate of BYU, Mantz has climbed steadily since turning pro in 2022. He won the 2024 US Olympic Marathon Trials, then became the top American finisher at the Paris Olympics, placing eighth overall, just one spot ahead of his training partner, Clayton Young.

What is next for Mantz According to Runner’s World, Mantz will now turn his focus to the World Cross-Country Championships in Tallahassee this January. Before that, he will have to earn his spot at the USATF Cross-Country Championships in December.

