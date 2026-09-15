Connor Bedard named Chicago Blackhawks captain at 21, second-youngest in franchise history

For three seasons, Connor Bedard has been the Chicago Blackhawks’ best player and the public face of a rebuild that has not yet reached the playoffs. On Tuesday, the club made that standing official, naming the 21-year-old its 37th captain. Only Jonathan Toews was younger when Chicago last handed the job to a franchise center. Toews was 20. Bedard is 21 years and 60 days old.

Bedard succeeds Nick Foligno, who served as captain from September 18, 2024, until he was traded to the Minnesota Wild on March 6. The announcement follows Bedard’s five-year, $75 million contract extension in July, which carries a $15 million average annual value through 2030-31. Chicago selected him first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft and has now placed the captaincy with the player at the center of its rebuild.

Kyle Davidson on the appointment

General manager Kyle Davidson said Connor Bedard had already established himself as a leader.

“Connor perfectly embodies what it means to be a Blackhawk,” Davidson said. “From the moment he entered the League, Connor has led by example and has set a remarkable standard for himself while demonstrating his ability to make the players around him better. He has earned the respect of his teammates and the entire organization through the way he prepares, competes, and conducts himself every single day, and there is no doubt that he is ready to take on this tremendous responsibility. We're proud to have him lead this storied franchise and excited for him to shape the next chapter of Blackhawks hockey.”

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Connor Bedard has led the Chicago Blackhawks in points in each of his first three seasons. He won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie in 2023-24 after playing through a broken jaw. Last season, he set career highs with 30 goals, 45 assists, and 75 points in 69 games and became the third Blackhawks player to score 30 goals at age 20 or younger, after Toews and Eric Daze. On April 6, he reached 200 career points, the first player in franchise history to do so at age 20 or younger and the 13th in NHL history.

Chicago has made the playoffs once since 2017 and finished last in the Central Division last season. Patrick Kane returned to the roster this summer. Those facts define the team Bedard now captains.

Connor Bedard released a statement through the club “Being named captain of the Blackhawks is an unbelievable honor and something I'm truly humbled by,” Connor Bedard said. “The captains who have come before me have left an incredible legacy. To now have the opportunity to carry that tradition forward is something I don't take lightly. I'm grateful to the organization and my teammates for putting their trust in me to lead this team. We're building something really special here, and I'm committed to making the entire Blackhawks organization and our fans proud.”

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Earlier captains include Toews, who led Chicago to Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015, and Hall of Famers Pierre Pilote, Stan Mikita, Denis Savard and Chris Chelios. Bedard served as an alternate captain last season after Foligno’s trade and after defenseman Connor Murphy was sent to the Edmonton Oilers.

Connor Bedard will miss the opening weeks Connor Bedard injured his left shoulder during offseason workouts in Vancouver in early July and underwent surgery. The Blackhawks expect him to return around mid-November. Training camp opens this week without him. He will start the 2026-27 season as captain while still recovering.