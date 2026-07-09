Connor Bedard to miss start of 2026-27 season after shoulder surgery; check details

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard will miss the opening weeks of the 2026-27 NHL season after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder. The team made the announcement on Wednesday and confirmed a recovery window of roughly four months.

Recovery timeline details The Chicago Blackhawks stated that they "expect Connor Bedard to make a full recovery in an approximate timeline of four months." With the regular season now starting in late September under the NHL’s new 84-game schedule, Bedard is likely to be unavailable for at least the first month and possibly longer.

The 20-year-old center suffered the injury during a training session with Kaivo Hockey in Vancouver. Video from July 2 showed him losing an edge and crashing into the boards before leaving the ice while favouring his left shoulder. The surgery was performed quickly to give him the best chance at a clean return.

Connor Bedard’s rapid rise and 2025-26 performance Connor Bedard, who turns 21 on July 17, is already the clear face of the franchise. Drafted first overall in 2023, he won the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year in his debut season. Last year, he led the Chicago Blackhawks in scoring with 75 points in 69 games, including 30 goals.

Across 219 career NHL games, he has tallied 203 points. Despite the individual production, the Blackhawks have missed the playoffs in each of his three seasons. Chicago finished 29-39-14 last year, an 11-point improvement from the previous season, but still placed 31st in the league for the third straight year.

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How the injury affects the Chicago Blackhawks' rebuild Connor Bedard’s absence at the start of the year creates an immediate challenge for a team still in the middle of its rebuild. His speed, vision, and shooting have been the main drivers of whatever success the club has enjoyed. Without him early on, the Blackhawks will need contributions from other young forwards and will have to manage expectations during what is already a difficult stretch of the schedule.

The organization has stressed patience with the recovery process. Four months is a standard timeline for shoulder surgery in hockey, but the Blackhawks will monitor his progress closely before clearing him for contact.

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Contract talks and league context Connor Bedard is now a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. General manager Kyle Davidson has said he will not comment on negotiations until a deal is in place. Those discussions arrive at a complicated moment around the league.