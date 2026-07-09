Connor Bedard to miss start of 2026-27 season after shoulder surgery; check details

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard will miss the opening weeks of the 2026-27 NHL season after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder. The team made the announcement on Wednesday and confirmed a recovery window of roughly four months.

Recovery timeline details The Chicago Blackhawks stated that they "expect Connor Bedard to make a full recovery in an approximate timeline of four months." With the regular season now starting in late September under the NHL’s new 84-game schedule, Bedard is likely to be unavailable for at least the first month and possibly longer.

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The 20-year-old center suffered the injury during a training session with Kaivo Hockey in Vancouver. Video from July 2 showed him losing an edge and crashing into the boards before leaving the ice while favouring his left shoulder. The surgery was performed quickly to give him the best chance at a clean return.

Connor Bedard’s rapid rise and 2025-26 performance Connor Bedard, who turns 21 on July 17, is already the clear face of the franchise. Drafted first overall in 2023, he won the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year in his debut season. Last year, he led the Chicago Blackhawks in scoring with 75 points in 69 games, including 30 goals.

Across 219 career NHL games, he has tallied 203 points. Despite the individual production, the Blackhawks have missed the playoffs in each of his three seasons. Chicago finished 29-39-14 last year, an 11-point improvement from the previous season, but still placed 31st in the league for the third straight year.

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How the injury affects the Chicago Blackhawks' rebuild Connor Bedard’s absence at the start of the year creates an immediate challenge for a team still in the middle of its rebuild. His speed, vision, and shooting have been the main drivers of whatever success the club has enjoyed. Without him early on, the Blackhawks will need contributions from other young forwards and will have to manage expectations during what is already a difficult stretch of the schedule.

The organization has stressed patience with the recovery process. Four months is a standard timeline for shoulder surgery in hockey, but the Blackhawks will monitor his progress closely before clearing him for contact.

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Contract talks and league context Connor Bedard is now a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. General manager Kyle Davidson has said he will not comment on negotiations until a deal is in place. Those discussions arrive at a complicated moment around the league.

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Earlier this week the Philadelphia Flyers signed Anaheim’s Leo Carlsson, the player drafted second overall in the same 2023 class, to an offer sheet worth $18 million per season, the highest average annual salary in the NHL. The situation adds another layer to what could be a high-stakes negotiation between Bedard and the Blackhawks.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.