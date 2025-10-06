Connor McDavid signs two-year, $25 million extension with Edmonton Oilers as he chases first Stanley Cup

Connor McDavid signed his long-awaited contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, refusing a raise on a short-term agreement as he pursues his first Stanley Cup championship.

The three-time MVP and the only NHL organization he has played with finalized a two-year, $25 million contract on the eve of the start of the season. McDavid will count $12.5 million against the cap from 2026-28, the same average salary he has had since 2019.

“Connor’s commitment to our team and our city is surpassed only by his singular focus on bringing a Stanley Cup back to fans of the Edmonton Oilers,” general manager Stan Bowman said.

Not the richest contract The deal for the best hockey player in the world does not come close to approaching the richest contract in league history agreed to last week when Minnesota signed Kirill Kaprizov for $136 million over eight years. Kaprizov's annual salary will be $17 million when his record-setting contract kicks in.

Instead, McDavid took a much shorter-term deal, which keeps the pressure on ownership and the front office led by former agent Jeff Jackson and Bowman to put together a roster that can win it all. Edmonton has reached the final each of the past two years before losing to Florida.

McDavid, who is 28 now and would be 31 when this contract expires, has scored more than anyone else in the league since being drafted with the first pick in 2015 and debuting a few months later. His 1,082 points in 712 regular-season games are 125 more than the next-closest player, longtime teammate Leon Draisaitl.