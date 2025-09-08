Conor McGregor seeks Elon Musk's help on FaceTime call for Ireland's presidential bid; what did the Tesla owner say?

Conor McGregor sought help from Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk, as the former UFC champion has taken a step away from the fighting ring to throw his hat at the Ireland presidential elections. McGregor launched his bid to be Ireland's new President last week, which he has been planning fir month. He officially announced his nomination on a social media post.

The current President of Ireland is Michael Daniel Higgins, an Irish politician, poet, broadcaster, and sociologist, who has been serving the country in the post since 2011. Higgins's 14-year term will end on November 11. A date in late October has been reserved for polling day.

Recently, McGregor posted a screenshot of his FaceTime call with Musk on Instagram, which showed the pair in deep conversation. “This is Superman level, folks,” read the caption from McGregor on his post.

Earlier, Musk has lend his support for McGregor after the UFC fighter's video in outside Irish government buildings declaring his candidature. “No one will fight harder for the people of Ireland than Conor McGregor!” Musk had said in response to McGregor's announcement video.

The screenshot of Conor McGregor's FaceTime call with Elon Musk.

What problem is Conor McGregor facing? However, McGregor has been facing a problem, due to Ireland's current election laws. Based on the laws, a candidate must be nominated by at least 20 members of Irish parliament, who are known as Oireachtas. Additionally, the candidate must be over 35 years of age in order to get their name on the ballot paper.

While McGregor has qualified on the age front, he is yet to reach the required number of nominations. It must be noted that Musk had spent 130 days under Donald Trump in a United States government role. Earlier, McGregor had lost his civil jury appeal against a rape case and was ordered to pay £206,000 in damages plus costs to Nikita Hand. The woman had accused McGregor of raping her in a Dublin hotel in 2018.