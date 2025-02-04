Conor Mcgregor’s unexpected reaction to ‘Let’s go Khabib’ taunt, spits on UFC fan’s face in Las Vegas: Watch viral video

Conor Mcgregor unexpectedly spat on the face of a UFC fan after the latter chanted Let's go Khabib in front of the Irish MMA star, the video of which went viral on social media. The incident took place at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas when Conor Mcgregor was walking through with his team. The fan, who was supporting Khabib Nurmagomedov, was heard shouting heard “Let's go Khabib”, drawing the attention of Conor McGregor.