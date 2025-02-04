Conor Mcgregor’s unexpected reaction to ‘Let’s go Khabib’ taunt, spits on UFC fan’s face in Las Vegas: Watch viral video

Conor Mcgregor unexpectedly spat on the face of a UFC fan after the latter chanted Let's go Khabib in front of the Irish MMA star, the video of which went viral on social media. The incident took place at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas when Conor Mcgregor was walking through with his team. The fan, who was supporting Khabib Nurmagomedov, was heard shouting heard “Let's go Khabib”, drawing the attention of Conor McGregor.
The 36-year-old approached the fan and blatantly spat on the face of the fan who took a couple of seconds to come to terms with the situation. While walking away Conor McGregor said “I spit in your face, and what did you do? Nothing!”