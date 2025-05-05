Contreras, Donovan spark Cardinals to 6-5 victory over Mets in first game of doubleheader

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Willson Contreras drove in three runs on three hits, including a homer, and Brendan Donovan had two hits and two RBIs to spark the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-5 victory over the New York Mets in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Erick Fedde (2-3) pitched into the sixth inning, allowing three runs on six hits and five walks. Ryan Helsley worked the ninth for his fifth save in seven chances.

Blade Tidwell (0-1), a 23-year-old right-hander and the Mets' 15th-ranked prospect, lost his major league debut. He gave up six runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Nolan Arenado and Victor Scott II each had two hits with a walk.

Pete Alonso hit two doubles and Luisangel Acuña, who made his first major league start at third base, added three singles for the Mets.

A one-out, two-run single by Francisco Lindor with the bases loaded in the eighth got the Mets within 6-5. Reliever JoJo Romero entered and walked a batter before striking out Alonso looking and getting Brandon Nimmo to fly out.

St. Louis chased Tidwell with two outs in the fourth after 82 pitches. Donovan and Contreras each had two-run singles for a 6-2 lead.

St. Louis second baseman Nolan Gorman ran and made a sliding catch of popup behind first base in the second inning. Contreras avoided a collision but stepped on Gorman’s glove hand. Gorman sustained a cut on his left index finger.

New York had won its last nine games against St. Louis.