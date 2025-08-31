Corey Heim opens playoffs with eighth win of season

DARLINGTON, S.C. - Even though the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series changed the clock from the regular season to the Playoffs, it was still "Heim Time" on Saturday at Darlington Raceway.

Pulling away after a restart on Lap 134 of 147, Corey Heim won the Playoff- opening Sober or Slammer 200 at the challenging 1.366-mile track. The win was Heim's eighth of the year, one short of Greg Biffle's record nine-victory season in 1999.

Heim crossed the finish line 0.766 seconds ahead of fellow Playoff driver Daniel Hemric to collect his first victory at the Lady in Black and the 19th of his career. With the win, Heim earned automatic advancement to the Playoffs' Round of 8.

The break at the end of Stage 2 proved fortunate for the race winner. Heim felt a tire losing air shortly before the end of the stage, but he survived the stage in second place and brought the No. 11 TRICON Garage Tundra to pit road before the tire went flat.

"Lucky it wasn't a complete blowout - otherwise we would have been in trouble," Heim said. "I could make a little bit of speed on the wall, but it was such a high-risk play if you scrubbed it. You saw so many people have those right-front issues."

One of those was Stage 2 winner Layne Riggs, Heim's primary competition for the win. Moments before a collision between the trucks of Playoff driver Kaden Honeycutt and Andres Perez de Lara brought out the third and final caution of the race on Lap 128, Riggs slammed the outside wall with a right-front tire down.

Riggs, who finished 17th, led 71 laps to Heim's 65.

"I put a little pressure on the 34 (Riggs), and he got into it, and we were able to take advantage of it," said Heim. "...It feels like I'm in a dream. Eight wins this year is phenomenal, man. It's great to look back on, but we've also got so much to look forward to."

Playoff drivers Grant Enfinger and Ty Majeski, the defending series champion, finished third and fourth, respectively - Enfinger with a consistent problem- free performance, Majeski after overcoming a flat right front tire with a wave-around.

Trevor Bayne, running his first NASCAR race since 2023, came home fifth, followed by rookie Tanner Gray, Playoff driver Tyler Ankrum, Timmy Hill, Corey Day and Playoff driver Jake Garcia.

The complexion of the series Playoffs took a dramatic turn early in the race. Starting next to pole-winning Front Row Motorsports teammate Riggs, Chandler Smith led the first 10 laps, but on the 11th circuit he slapped the outside wall and cut his right front tire.

Attempts to repair serious damage to the No. 38 Ford proved futile, and Smith retired from the race in 30th place after completing 14 laps.

"Made a mistake on my end today," Smith acknowledged. "Just got a little too greedy trying to run the fence a little too hard... When you get into that hard, it suckers you in, you cut a tire, and you're done for the day."

The early exit left Smith two points behind Garcia for the last spot in the Round of 8.

"We've got two races left," Smith said. "(We're) going back to Bristol, where we won earlier in the year. Then we're going to New Hampshire for the last race in this round where I've been really strong in the past as well."

Honeycutt fell to 10th in the standings, seven points below the current elimination line.

Hemric, on the other hand, leaves Darlington 33 points to the good.

"We've been wanting so badly to have execution like that," Hemric said. "That was our cleanest race of the season."

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race - Sober or Slammer 200 Darlington Raceway Darlington, South Carolina Saturday, August 30, 2025

1. (3) Corey Heim (P), Toyota, 147. 2. (7) Daniel Hemric (P), Chevrolet, 147. 3. (4) Grant Enfinger (P), Chevrolet, 147. 4. (8) Ty Majeski (P), Ford, 147. 5. (16) Trevor Bayne, Toyota, 147. 6. (12) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 147. 7. (10) Tyler Ankrum (P), Chevrolet, 147. 8. (23) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 147. 9. (15) Corey Day(i) (P), Chevrolet, 147. 10. (13) Jake Garcia (P), Ford, 147. 11. (21) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 147. 12. (11) Rajah Caruth (P), Chevrolet, 147. 13. (14) Connor Mosack #, Chevrolet, 147. 14. (25) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 147. 15. (24) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 147. 16. (20) Andres Perez De Lara #, Chevrolet, 147. 17. (1) Layne Riggs (P), Ford, 147. 18. (5) Kaden Honeycutt (P), Toyota, 147. 19. (19) Dawson Sutton #, Chevrolet, 147. 20. (9) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 146. 21. (22) Matt Crafton, Ford, 146. 22. (6) Giovanni Ruggiero #, Toyota, 146. 23. (26) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 145. 24. (29) Toni Breidinger #, Toyota, 143. 25. (17) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 140. 26. (27) Mason Maggio(i), Ford, Handling, 128. 27. (28) Nathan Byrd, Chevrolet, 113. 28. (30) Caleb Costner, Toyota, Handling, 25. 29. (18) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, Accident, 21. 30. (2) Chandler Smith (P), Ford, Accident, 14. 31. (32) Stephen Mallozzi, Ford, Rear Gear, 4. 32. (31) Clayton Green, Ford, Transmission, 3.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 121.514 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 39 Mins, 9 Secs. Margin of Victory: .766 Seconds. Caution Flags: 3 for 19 laps. Lead Changes: 9 among 4 drivers. Lap Leaders: C. Smith (P) 1-10;L. Riggs (P) 11-30;C. Heim (P) 31-59;L. Riggs (P) 60-94;C. Heim (P) 95-97;G. Enfinger (P) 98;C. Heim (P) 99-111;L. Riggs (P) 112-127;C. Heim (P) 128-147. Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Layne Riggs (P) 3 times for 71 laps; Corey Heim (P) 4 times for 65 laps; Chandler Smith (P) 1 time for 10 laps; Grant Enfinger (P) 1 time for 1 lap. Stage #1 Top Ten: 11,34,9,19,17,18,15,77,7,71 Stage #2 Top Ten: 34,11,9,19,17,77,18,15,1,7