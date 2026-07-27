Corey Seager takes live BP for first time since back injury again sidelined Rangers shortstop

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager took live batting practice Sunday for the first time since the Texas Rangers shortstop was sidelined by a back injury for the second time this season on July 1.

Seager finished the session with a home run and was planning to take live BP again Monday before what would appear to be a minor league rehab assignment.

Advertisement

The two-time World Series MVP played two games in the minors in early June when he was returning from a three-week absence because of lower back inflammation. Seager spent two more weeks on the injured list in June after getting a concussion.

“It's just tough to mimic some in-game stuff,” manager Skip Schumaker said of a possible rehab stint. “It's always up to the player. Because he missed so much time, we're going to discuss it. Looked like today was really good. See what it feels like tomorrow, and then we'll discuss the rehab assignment.”

Seager was removed from a game at Toronto in the first inning on June 30 because of back discomfort. The five-time All-Star is almost certain to play his fewest games since joining the Rangers in 2022.

Advertisement

Seager has been limited to 51 games in what has been the worst season of his career. He is hitting .182 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs. Seager was in an 0-for-27 slide, the worst of his career, when he was sidelined by the back injury the first time.

After returning from the concussion, Seager played in three games before his back flared up. He wasn't ready to say he had a better handle on dealing with a balky back for a second time.

“I would love to tell you yes, but backs are not what you want,” Seager said.

The Rangers also are hopeful for the return soon of a pair of left-handers who haven't pitched in the big leagues since 2024.

Advertisement

Jordan Montgomery underwent the second elbow reconstruction surgery of his career last year when he was with Arizona. He joined the Diamondbacks after playing a key role for the Rangers when they won the World Series in 2023. Montgomery rejoined the Rangers on a one-year contract this year.

Cody Bradford, who had elbow surgery in June 2025, made 34 appearances in 21 starts over his first two big league seasons with the Rangers before getting shut down during spring training last year. Bradford also had a strong showing in the World Series when he was a rookie.

___