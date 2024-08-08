‘Corrupt, rotten system..’: Internet abuzz after Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling

Fans, and world athletes, including Jordan Burroughs have expressed sympathy and anger towards the system for ‘failing’ athletes as Vinesh Phogat announced retirement from wrestling

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published8 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST
'Corrupt, rotten system..': Internet abuzz after Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling
(PTI)

Indian ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat took to the social media platform X to officially announce her retirement from wrestling following her disqualification from the Women's Freestyle 50kg event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday.

Vinesh Phogat's emotional message announcing retirement received 46,900 views, and around 95 reactions as several users took to the comments section.

Also Read | Phogat Disqualified Live: ‘My courage is broken,’ Phogat quits wrestling

Vinesh Phogat dedicated her post to her mother and said, “Ma kushti mere se jeet gayi, main har gayi [My courage is all broken…I don't have anymore strength now]," triggering emotional reactions from social media users.

‘Lack of support,' 'corrupt, rotten system’

In response to Phogat's post, one user commented, that the “system and lack of support failed her,” that people had to wake up to such sad news early in the morning.

One of the users went on to pose a probing question and said the system was corrupt. “When a corrupt and rotten system can fail Olympians, who are you and I ?” questioned the user.

Also Read | ‘Give Vinesh Silver’: US wrestling legend Jordan Burroughs backs Indian grappler

Meanwhile, another person described it as a heartbreaking event that was beyond comprehension.“Today the entire nation will mourn, all because of bunch of few people. Thank you for everything, Vinesh. You will always be our hero,” commented the user.

World Champion Jordan Burroughs reacts

Six times World Champion, and Olympic gold medallist, wrestler Jordan Burroughs also posted on X, following Vinesh Phogat's retirement. He said, “For those of you just waking up,” as he went on to say that Vinesh will exit from the Olympics without any medal.

Vinesh Phogat disqualified

One of the users enumerated, of what can be called a timeline, of the setbacks Phogat has suffered in her wrestling career at the Olympics. "Injured at the Rio Olympics.

- Eliminated at the Tokyo Olympics (Quarters).

- Disqualified at the Paris Olympics

A CRUEL ENDING OF VINESH PHOGAT AT THE OLYMPICS," posted the user, accompanied by Vinesh Phogat's photo.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat moves CAS against disqualification, appeals for silver medal

Another fan termed the disqualification as cruel, and wanted to hug Vinesh Phogat. “ I want to give Vinesh Phogat a hug 💔 This is straight up cruel,” wrote the X user.

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris games after she was found overweight by 100 grams, for the Women's 50 kg wrestling category. 

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST
