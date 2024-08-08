Fans, and world athletes, including Jordan Burroughs have expressed sympathy and anger towards the system for ‘failing’ athletes as Vinesh Phogat announced retirement from wrestling

Indian ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat took to the social media platform X to officially announce her retirement from wrestling following her disqualification from the Women's Freestyle 50kg event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday.

Vinesh Phogat's emotional message announcing retirement received 46,900 views, and around 95 reactions as several users took to the comments section.

Vinesh Phogat dedicated her post to her mother and said, "Ma kushti mere se jeet gayi, main har gayi [My courage is all broken…I don't have anymore strength now]," triggering emotional reactions from social media users.

‘Lack of support,' 'corrupt, rotten system’ In response to Phogat's post, one user commented, that the “system and lack of support failed her," that people had to wake up to such sad news early in the morning.

One of the users went on to pose a probing question and said the system was corrupt. “When a corrupt and rotten system can fail Olympians, who are you and I ?" questioned the user.

Meanwhile, another person described it as a heartbreaking event that was beyond comprehension."Today the entire nation will mourn, all because of bunch of few people. Thank you for everything, Vinesh. You will always be our hero," commented the user.

World Champion Jordan Burroughs reacts Six times World Champion, and Olympic gold medallist, wrestler Jordan Burroughs also posted on X, following Vinesh Phogat's retirement. He said, “For those of you just waking up," as he went on to say that Vinesh will exit from the Olympics without any medal.

Vinesh Phogat disqualified One of the users enumerated, of what can be called a timeline, of the setbacks Phogat has suffered in her wrestling career at the Olympics. "Injured at the Rio Olympics.

- Eliminated at the Tokyo Olympics (Quarters).

- Disqualified at the Paris Olympics

A CRUEL ENDING OF VINESH PHOGAT AT THE OLYMPICS," posted the user, accompanied by Vinesh Phogat's photo.

Another fan termed the disqualification as cruel, and wanted to hug Vinesh Phogat. " I want to give Vinesh Phogat a hug 💔 This is straight up cruel," wrote the X user.