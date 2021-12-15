Covid is disrupting sports. Again

The NFL, meanwhile, had 37 players test positive on Monday—the league’s highest single-day total ever, a reflection of weekly testing and rising cases in the league. A staff member of the Washington Football Team was also identified as having the new Omicron variant. Then, after playing on Monday night in Arizona, the Los Angeles Rams decided to work virtually on Tuesday and Wednesday because of a rapidly growing outbreak inside the club on a day when there were at least two dozen more positives across the sport.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}