Cowboys close hectic stretch on short week with another winless opponent in the Buccaneers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are near the end of a hectic two-week itinerary that included 10-hour flights to and from Rio de Janeiro, another trip to Houston and now a quick turn to finish off three games in 11 days.

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After a visit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, there just might be a small sigh of relief from some of the Cowboys. Or not.

“It just depends on what people consider busy,” edge rusher Rashan Gary said. “This is fun.”

It's not December yet, either.

“It's still early in the season, going on Week 5,” Gary said. “Right now, the team's been good, healthy. Me personally, healthy. It's still early in the season.”

The Cowboys are set for a second consecutive game against a winless team with a recent history of either making the playoffs or contending for a postseason spot.

There is one significant difference.

The Buccaneers have an undrafted rookie quarterback making his second start in Jalon Daniels with Baker Mayfield sidelined by a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand after signing a $165 million, three-year extension before the season. Tampa Bay lost to Green Bay 17-14 in Daniels' debut.

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Dak Prescott led the drive to his winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in the final minute of a 34-30 victory over C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans, perhaps taking the edge off the desperation for Dallas. This is where Prescott thinks the short week can actually help.

“You didn’t even really go over the film that much with the coaches,” Prescott said. “You turn the page, and you’re on to the Bucs. And understanding we got a team coming in here winless, how desperate they’re gonna be and it’s the NFL and the parity of it.”

Tampa Bay entered the season as the NFC South favorite, but now faces long odds to make the playoffs. The Bucs have lost 11 of 13 games since their 6-2 start last season.

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The previous time Tampa Bay was winless this far into the season was 2013, when the Buccaneers started 0-8 and finished 4-12 before then-coach Greg Schiano was fired.

“I think it’s a challenge every week — it’s more of a challenge if you’re winning than it is if you’re losing because you’re desperate if you’re losing,” coach Todd Bowles said. “If you’re winning, you can get big-headed and off-balance. We know what we have to do to win, so we just have to do it.”

Tampa Bay (0-4) at Dallas (2-2)

When/where to watch: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video

Latest odds: Cowboys by 8 1/2

Against the spread: Cowboys 3-1; Buccaneers 0-4

Last week: Cowboys beat Texans 34-30; Buccaneers lost to Packers 17-14.

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Last meeting: Cowboys beat Buccaneers 26-24 on Dec. 22, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.

Series record: Cowboys lead 17-6.

Daniels vs. Dallas defense. The Cowboys are about to face their fifth mobile quarterback in five games. They've had issues, whether running or throwing, with each of the first four. While a beleaguered defense has shown signs of improvement, the reality is Dallas is tied for second worst in the NFL with four sacks and is the only team without an interception this season. If they can't boost those numbers against an undrafted rookie forced into the starting job, the red flags will fly higher.

— Dallas LG Tyler Smith is listed as questionable for the first game he is eligible to return from injured reserve. He had surgery just before the season for ligament damage in his left thumb. LB DeMarvion Overshown will miss his fourth consecutive game since injuring a hamstring in the opener.

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— The Bucs will be without two defensive starters in S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) and CB Benjamin Morrison (quadriceps), along with LB SirVocea Dennis (ankle/foot). Mayfield is expected to miss at least one more game.

— Prescott is tied with two-time Super Bowl winner Roger Staubach for second among Cowboys quarterbacks with 84 regular-season victories. Three-time champ Troy Aikman is the leader at 94.

— Tampa Bay’s past 10 games going back to last season have been decided by one possession. It's the longest streak of one-score games in club history and the longest active streak in the NFL.

— The Buccaneers are on a 13-game losing streak against the spread. That's the longest such skid of the Super Bowl era.

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— Lamb is the fourth player in NFL history with at least 17 catches, 185 yards receiving (he had 189) and a touchdown. The others are Pro Football Hall of Famers Tom Fears (1950) and Terrell Owens (2000), along with Brandon Marshall (2009).

— Bucs rookie LB Josiah Trotter had at least nine tackles in each of his first four games. Trotter was a second-round pick out of Missouri.

— Since making his NFL-record seventh career field goal of at least 60 yards against Washington in Week 2 (a 60-yarder), Dallas' Brandon Aubrey is 0-2 from that distance. He had a 62-yard attempt blocked against Baltimore and was wide left on a 65-yarder against Houston.

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