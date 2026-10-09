Cowboys guard Tyler Smith set to make his season debut against the Bucs coming off thumb surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith is set to make his season debut against Tampa Bay on Thursday night after the three-time Pro Bowler was activated coming off left thumb surgery just before the opener.

Smith missed the minimum of four games after going on injured reserve. He sustained ligament damage in his thumb during training camp and tried to play through it. The decision on surgery came the week of Dallas' season-opening 28-20 loss to the New York Giants.

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The 25-year-old Smith had been listed as questionable after not getting a chance to participate in a full practice during a short week.

The four games missed are already a career high for Smith, a first-round draft pick in 2022. He played left tackle his entire rookie year after perennial Pro Bowler Tyron Smith was injured in training camp. Smith missed a total of five games over his first four seasons.

The return of Smith puts the entire projected starting lineup on the field together after T.J. Bass filled in for Smith, who is the second-most tenured lineman for Dallas behind right tackle Terence Steele.

The Cowboys waived running back Emari Demercado to make room for Smith on the 53-man roster. Dallas (2-2) also promoted cornerback Reddy Steward and safety Juanyeh Thomas from the practice squad for the meeting with the Bucs.

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Steward and Thomas also were brought up from the practice squad for last weekend's 34-30 victory over Houston.

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