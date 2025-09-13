Crews homers, Wood throws out potential tying run at the plate as Nationals edge Pirates 6-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Crews hit a two-run homer, James Wood threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning and the Washington Nationals edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Friday night.

Josh Bell added a two-run double for the Nationals, who took a 6-3 lead with a four-run seventh, highlighted by Crews' ninth homer.

Wood allowed a ball hit by Nick Gonzales in the ninth to land over his head in left field for a ground-rule double. But when Joey Bart singled with runners on second and third and one out, Wood nailed Alexander Canario at the plate with a 93 mph throw to keep it at 6-5.

Wood scored the Nationals’ second run on a wild pitch from Evan Sisk. Wood also struck out twice, both looking, to become the first player in baseball to strike out 200 times this season.

Closer Jose A. Ferrer allowed his first run in 15 appearances in the ninth inning. He secured his ninth save of the season despite allowing two earned runs.

Brady House hit his fourth home run of the season for the Nationals in the sixth inning.

Spencer Horwitz hit a two-run home run in the fifth for the Pirates.

P.J. Poulin (2-1) secured the win for the Nationals. Kyle Nicolas (1-2) took the loss.

Crews' home run gave the Nationals their first lead of the game. In the fourth inning, he made a leaping grab in right field to save a hit from Ji Hwan Bae.

Bell has driven in 15 runs since Sept. 7.