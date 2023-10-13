Cricket approved by IOC for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Cricket approved by IOC executive board for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on Friday
The International Olympic Committee's executive board, on Friday, approved the inclusion of cricket sport for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
The IOC officials had accepted a proposal by LA organisers for cricket to be included as one of five new sports in the 2028 Olympics, said IOC president Thomas Bach after the second day of an executive board meeting in Mumbai. Along with cricket, four new sports including baseball/softball, flag football (non-contact American football), squash and lacrosse will also be included in the Olympics going to be held in 2028.
