Cricketer Smriti Mandhana signed by Herbalife Nutrition India as sponsored sports athlete

Mandhana’s performance on the field made her the first Indian women cricketer to be recognized as the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2018. The same year saw her winning the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award, a feat she repeated in 2021. Early on in her cricket career, she won BCCI’s MA Chidambaram Trophy for best woman cricketer for the year 2013-14. She was also the only Indian player to be named in the ICC Women’s Team of the Year 2016. She was also honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2019.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}